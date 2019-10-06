How to Watch Bills vs Titans Online Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) will look to rebound from their first loss of the season as they hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Titans on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Titans on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Buffalo and Nashville) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Titans on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Buffalo and Nashville) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Titans on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Titans on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Titans and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bills vs Titans Preview

There’s been the good, bad and ugly so far for the Tennessee Titans this season, which isn’t the best of trends. The team is .500, but wants to find consistency that can help carry them to the postseason.

“We really need to get on a run,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “There’s a whole lot of teams in the NFL that’s 3-1, 2-2, 1-3 or whatever. But we have to be that team that breaks out of the pack. I think if we can try to get on a run here, I think we’ll put ourselves in great shape for the postseason.”

Much of the conversation on consistency starts at quarterback with Marcus Mariota, who’s in the midst of a contract year and looking to prove to the Titans he can be a viable long-term option. The former Hesiman winner does a great job at taking care of the ball, but rarely take the risks needed for game-changing plays. He’ll have his hands full this week against a sturdy Bills defense that has turned some heads this season.

“Quite frankly, they’re a really good defense,” Mariota said of the Bills. “They’ve got a bunch of underrated players. I think they’ve got guys on every single level of the defense that are great players, and you can tell just with their effort and how they play, they take pride in it. Honestly, we have a lot of work cut out for us. It’s going to be on us to execute, but we know we have a challenge in front of us.”

He’ll have some help, as Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan returns from a suspension this week. While Mariota was unscathed last week, the Titans QB was sacked 17 times in the first three games.

“Any time you bring back a Pro Bowl type player, that’s going to help, no doubt,” Mariota said of Lewan. “I think when you bring that type of player into the offense with some juice and excitement, it’s going to kind of carry that over to other guys as well.”

The Bills are keeping an eye on the health of Josh Allen, who was forced out of a AFC East rivalry contest last week against the Patriots with a concussion. If he’s unable to go, Matt Barkley would get the start.

“I’ve come a long way I think just in my total grasp in what we’re trying to do, all the calls, all the checks and everything else, audibles and stuff like that,” Barkley said. “Yeah, definitely feel much more prepared than last time.”

The Titans are currently 3-point home favorites for the game, with the total set at a very modest 38.5 — the lowest of the weekend.

READ NEXT: How to Watch All Bills Games Without Cable in 2019