How to Watch Falcons vs Texans Online Without Cable

Both the Houston Texans (2-2) and Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are seeking to put some disappointing losses behind them as they meet up on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Falcons vs Texans Preview

The hot seat is starting to get scorching for Falcons coach Dan Quinn as the losses pile up for his underachieving Falcons. Despite having former MVP Matt Ryan at quarterback, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones and explosive running back Devonta Freeman, Atlanta has failed to find any consistency on offense. The 10 points the team put up last week in a loss to the Titans was a season low, and on the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota carved the Falcons up for 227 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Now, Atlanta gets to face Deshaun Watson, who has alternated great performances with very average ones — which has kind of been a theme for the Texans season. He’s thrown for 938 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Despite that, Watson has the full attention of Quinn and the Falcons.

“This is one tough competitor. That part, besides all of the unique stuff that he brings, his toughness, it’s so evident to see, and I’m sure that provides a lot of energy for the team and certainly for the offense. He can be in the pocket, and if there is a protection that moves or a rusher that gets to him, he’s ready to fight and go after it and shake the guy off and keep moving and playing. That would be one thing I would say that I was very impressed with, and then past that, his ability to create. There could be a second play, which he gets outside the pocket, he’s able to rip it, he can hurt you with his legs, so I would say the toughness and then I’d call it a little bit of ingenuity, where he can create players on the run.”

Atlanta ranks second-to-last in the NFL when it comes to turnover differential (-5), with Ryan having already tossed six interceptions — just one less than he did all of last season. The Texans also have a nose for the football, with eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

“We got three last game, and we want to continue to get those,” Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt said. “The more that we can get — whether it’s putting up points, whether it’s giving the ball back to our offense so they can put up points, however we can help contribute to win the game — that’s our goal.”

The game also marks the first return for the Falcons to Houston since they loss Super Bowl LI to the Patriots, allowing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

“I would say if it was February, and we were playing New England, that would be an interesting story,” he said. “For me, right now, we’re going back to a building and going to try and get our football right. Fair question to ask, but for us it is only about right now. Whether it’s past, or anything different, it’s just about this team attacking right now.”

Houston is listed as a 4-point favorite for the game.

