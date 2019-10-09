How to Watch Giants vs Patriots Online Without Cable

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones gets his toughest test yet as his squad heads to Foxborough to take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network and Fox, and it will be streaming on Amazon Prime. Here are all the different ways you can watch the Giants vs Patriots live on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the rest of this season’s Thursday Night Football games (excluding Thanksgiving) via Amazon Prime Video.

Once you’re signed up for Amazon Prime, you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

NFL Network and Fox (live in most markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It also comes with CBS and NBC, while NFL RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Giants vs Patriots Preview

The New York Giants already faced a stiff challenge in the defending champion Patriots, but the degree of difficulty has increased with some of the team’s most important players being ruled out or doubtful for the game.

Saquon Barkley is among the absences expected, as it was reported earlier this week that the reigning Rookie of the Year is unlikely to suit up as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain. However, Barkley left the door open on the possibility.

“I do not know if I’m playing Thursday night,” Barkley told the media. “There is no decision yet. I know you guys asked Coach (Pat Shurmur). I know there are reports out there that I’m not going to play. It didn’t come from my mouth and it didn’t come from Coach Shurmur’s mouth, so I don’t know how that story happened.”

Video came out last week of Barkley warming up look spry. But the stud RB is just taking it slow on his road to recovery.

“I feel good, just taking it day by day, continuing to get better every single day,” Barkley said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to prepare myself the most I can to help my team compete at a high level on a short week on Thursday.”

There was more bad news, as it was also revealed that star tight end Evan Engram is dealing with a sprained MCL and could miss the game. Engram has 33 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns this season.

But regardless of who is on the field, the Giants are ready to go to battle against the high-powered Patriots.

“We don’t have one guy that’s just going to save the day for us,” linebacker Alec Ogletree said. “It takes all 11 of us to go out on the field and do our job and do it well. When somebody needs to step up, we expect them to step up and do their part, and the same with me. When I come back, they need me to do my part, and the same with the rest of everybody.”

The Patriots latest conquest was a 33-7 victory over the Redskins to move to 5-0 While the record is impressive, there’s something to be said about who the defending champs have done it against. With the 4-1 Bills removed, the rest of the Pats opponents are 1-17 this season.

The Patriots are listed as a whopping 16.5-point favorites for the game, with a total of 42.