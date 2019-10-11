Trump’s Lake Charles, Louisiana Rally: Live Stream & Time to Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, tonight, October 11, 2019. Will he talk about impeachment proceedings against him again? Will he talk about Joe Biden or will there be calls again to “Lock Him Up”? You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Louisiana will be held at the James E. Sudduth Coliseum at 900 Lakeshore Drive. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below.

The James E. Sudduth Coliseum has a maximum capacity of up to 7,500 people. This is significantly smaller that Trump’s rally yesterday, which had a maximum capacity of about 19,000. But as with many Trump rallies, it’s possible that more people will show up than there are seats, requiring some to watch in an overflow area.

PBS News Hour has a live stream below too.

CBS News has a live stream below:

What To Know If You’re Attending

As with all Trump rallies, Secret Service will be checking people who attend. Be prepared for security lines before entering the building.

This rally is the night before the Louisiana governor election, The Advertiser noted. Voters will be choosing between Eddie Rispone, Ralph Abraham, or the incumbent governor John Bel Edwards. Edwards is a Democrat and two Republicans are running against him. This is a “jungle primary,” CBS News noted, which means that if Edwards wins 50 percent of the vote he will win and there won’t be a runoff. If he gets less than 50 percent, then there will be a runoff.

Purple Rain was playing as rally attendees arrived today, which could be a problem because Prince’s estate said yesterday when the campaign played purple rain that they did not want any of Prince’s music used by Trump’s campaign.

Yesterday, Prince’s estate objected to Trump’s campaign playing “Purple Rain” before the rally began, KTSP reported. Prince’s estate said in a statement that it “will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs” and also noted that the campaign had agreed not to play Prince’s music last October.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Trump tweeted about the rally on October 6, writing: “Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow.”

Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Abraham tweeted welcoming Trump to tonight’s rally.

My friend President @realDonaldTrump will be holding a rally in Lake Charles on Friday to help us defeat John Bel Edwards. Let's give him the big Louisiana welcome he deserves. Sign up for tickets 👇https://t.co/baUMlP57ZF#lagov #Doc4Gov — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 6, 2019

People have already been lining up early for the rally.

About 50 or so people lined up outside the arena for the President’s rally in Lake Charles. Trump won’t speak until around 7 p.m. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/hzJX7XtXEJ — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) October 11, 2019

For last night’s rally, more than 20,000 people showed up along with thousands more who were in overflow areas.

This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”

