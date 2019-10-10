Trump’s Minneapolis, Minnesota Rally: Live Stream & Time to Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tonight. Will he talk about his Republican opponents or will he discuss the impeachment proceedings against him? Will he talk about Joe Biden and the Ukraine? You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Minneapolis will be held at the Target Center at 600 N. 1st Avenue in Minneapolis. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below.

The Target Center in Minneapolis is a large venue, so this could be one of Trump’s larger events. Seating at the Target Center can be over 20,000 for a concert, including box seats and the like. Google lists the capacity as 19,356. The venue has more than 12,000 parking spots.

PBS News Hour has a live stream below too.

CBS News has a live stream too.

What To Know If You’re Attending

According to the Target Center, food and drink is available to purchase during this event. The Secret Service will screen all guests.

The following items are prohibited, according to the Target Center:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Guns and other firearms

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Appliances i.e. toasters

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners

AEG operates the city-owned arena. The city said that AEG must cover event-related police and city service costs. But AEG said it couldn’t because those would be considered campaign contributions, Star Tribune reported. But by Tuesday, after the Trump campaign threatened lawsuits, AEG said it would honor the contract and not charge any extra costs to Trump’s campaign.

The arena in Minneapolis is fully approved. Looking forward to seeing you Thursday. It is going to be huge! pic.twitter.com/7fjF41gyoD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 8, 2019

Star Tribune noted that it wasn’t clear what had changed.

Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters have been lined up for hours before the rally is scheduled to begin.

Some were even lined up 12 hours before the rally was beginning, CBS Minnesota reported. Some were lined up in the streets and others on the Skyway, and some carried flags and other merchandise to show their support for the President.

Protesters also expected showed up for a “Love Trumps Hate” day, CBS Minnesota noted. A baby Trump balloon was flying on First Avenue before the rally.

*WARNING: Graphic Language* Trump supporters and protesters have begun to exchange some salty words outside Target Center. @WCCO #TrumpMpls #wcco pic.twitter.com/UWuEMNEzrh — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) October 10, 2019

Some protesters and supporters clashed at the Target Center.

This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”

