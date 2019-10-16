WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Calls CNN & NYT ‘Despicable’ in Debate for Russia Smears

In a surprise moment during the Democratic debate, Tulsi Gabbard took a moment to refer to the hosts of the debate – The New York Times and CNN – as despicable for what she referred to as a smear piece written about her just before the debate. You can watch her speech below.
Gabbard said they incorrectly called her a Russian asset in a smear done just before the debate tonight.
She then said: “I’d like to ask Senator Warren if she would join me in calling for an end to this regime change war.”
Warren said she wants to get the country out of the Middle East, but we must do it smartly.
A number of people took to social media after Gabbard’s statement to compliment her on it.
The New York Times article that Gabbard referenced was published on October 12. You can read it here.
The article, in part, quoted Laura Rosenberger, a former policy aide to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Rosenberger was said to refer to Gabbard as a “potentially useful vector” for Russian to sow division in the Democratic party.
Gabbard took issue with that description, saying that she has never worked with Russia. Some supporters of Gabbard believe her anti-war sentiments have resulted in these mischaracterizations.
Some viewers are already saying that Gabbard appears to be getting much less air time than other candidates like Warren.
Gabbard had previously said that she was considering boycotting the debate, but then decided not to do so. Some say it appears like she’s still expressing her boycott, in her own way.
