How to Watch Vikings vs Giants Online Without Cable

The New York Giants seem to have found their quarterback of the future in Daniel Jones. The Minnesota Vikings seems to be questioning their decision to make Kirk Cousins theirs. The 2-2 squads will face off on Sunday with hopes to crawl above the .500 mark.

Vikings vs Giants Preview

The main story around the Vikings this week has been the status of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has been open about wanting to be traded from the team.

“I feel like there’s truth to all rumors, no matter how you dress it up,” Diggs said, later adding: “I’ve heard a lot of things circulating. I can’t say what’s real and what’s not. I didn’t make them up.”

The Vikings have the 31st ranked passing offense and quarterback Kirk Cousins — who signed a massive contract with the team last season — has shown no want to go downfield.

Last week following a loss to a Mitch Trubisky-less Bears team, fellow wide Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen delivered some strong criticism of the offense.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen said. “And that’s when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that because otherwise it’s too easy for teams to just tee up and rush the quarterback. We have to be able to run the ball and pass the ball.”

After video emerged of injured Giants running back and reigning Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley bounding like a kangaroo, there was hope he could return this week from a high-ankle sprain. However, the star ball-carrier will be out at least another week.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones came back to earth last week after a four-touchdown performance in his debut, but still led the Giants to a 24-3 win over the hapless Redskins. The stout Vikings defense will be a much tougher test for Jones.

“They are a good unit, a good team,” Jones said. “We’ll be prepared. I think when you look at them they are a strong front seven and they are good in the back end, too. I think we’ll be ready.”

The respect is mutual from the Vikings defense.

“He’s got two wins,” Vikings safety Harrison Smith said. “Kind of the escapability aspect to him, especially in that Tampa game. He’s got a big arm. He’s obviously a young guy, but he’s done some really good stuff for them.”

The Vikings a 5-point favorites for the game, with a total of 43.5.

