Airplane Crashed Into Upland, California Home: Map, Live Video & Updates

Officials say that an airplane reportedly crashed into a residential home in Upland, California on Thursday, November 7, CBS Los Angeles reported. This started a fire in the home in the area of Mountain Avenue and West 15th Street. Read on to learn more about what happened and to see a map of the location and a live video.

A Single-Engine Plane Crashed Into a Home in Upland

A small, single-engine plane crashed into a home in Upland and caused extensive damage before firefighters were able to put out the blaze, KTLA reported. By 11:17 a.m., crews were on the scene. It’s not yet known what plane crashed or who was flying.

According to San Bernardino County fire officials, everyone in the home is accounted for and safe. It’s not known what happened to the people on the plane or who was on the plane.

Upland(Update): Overland IC is reporting all occupants of the home are accounted for and crews remain in an offensive strategy. The exposure threats remain. It is being reported that a single engine plane collided with the home. #RCFD is assisting. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 7, 2019

People are being asked to avoid the area. A large fire started at the home after the small plane crashed. Here is a map of the approximate location where the crash occurred near Mountain Avenue and West 15th. This may not be the exact location, but it is near the crash.

A report by ABC 7 indicated the crash was near the 1200 block of West Overland Court, which is near Mountain and West 15th. Here’s a map of that region.

Chief Darren Goodman, the Upland Police Chief, shared on Twitter: “A small plane crashed into a residence in the area of Mountain and 15th. Details on injured are unknown at this time. Please avoid this area while the investigation is ongoing. Updates to follow.”

***PLANE CRASH***

A small plane crashed into a residence in the area of Mountain and 15th. Details on injured are unknown at this time. Please avoid this area while the investigation is ongoing. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/vMYOZtjbRd — Chief Darren Goodman (@UplandPD_Chief) November 7, 2019

A Live Stream Video Shows Extensive Damage to the Home

A video of the crash was shared on Twitter.

#Breaking plane crash in Upland off 15th St. #NBCLA plane hit a house pic.twitter.com/Z4lGuwCenx — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) November 7, 2019

A live video of the crash is below from CBS 42.

San Bernardino County fire crews responded to the fire, LA Times reported. The home was already engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Not many details are known at this time, including what type of plane or who was flying.

This is a developing story.