Barham Fire in Burbank Near Hollywood Hills: Live Stream Videos, Map & Updates

A brush fire started burning in Burbank, California near Hollywood Hills, now called the Barham Fire. The smoke is spreading rapidly and catching a lot of attention. Here are the latest details on the fire, including a map of its general location, live stream videos, and more.

Barham Fire’s Location & Details

The fire in Burbank started on November 9, 2019, near Warner Bros. Studios. It has been named the Barham Fire.

ABC 7 reported that this is a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills vicinity and was 3 acres in size as of about 2:15 p.m. It’s near the 3600 block of Barham Blvd. That’s about a mile or so away from Warner Bros. Studios. Note that the fire is said to be burning on the hillside.

Here’s a map showing approximately where the fire is said to be burning.

And here’s another map. You can view the full map here. This map should not be used for emergency planning.

That’s about a mile or so away from Warner Bros. Studios, depending on exactly where the fire started.

There’s also concern about the Wisdom Tree, which is very close to where the fire started, according to social media reports.

Around 2:40 p.m., LAFD had said there were no injuries, structures threatened, or evacuations ordered. (LAFD retweeted the tweet below.) It’s near a number of popular spots, but there are natural barriers between the fire and locations like Universal and Warner Bros. Spread is slow because of no winds, reported the LA Times in the tweet below.

Story up soon, but some quick notes on #BarhamFire – LAFD says no injuries, structures threatened or evacs ordered.

– While it's near popular spots (Universal, WB Lot, Wonder View Trail) there are natural barriers to the first two.

– Also, no wind, spread is slow, per LAFD — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) November 9, 2019

A great source for staying up on any evacuation notices if they do occur is LAFD Talk.

Burbank Fire Live Stream Videos

Here are live videos of the fire. The fire is burning on the hillside in Universal City, according to news reports. Here’s a live stream from NBC LA.

Here’s another live video of the fire from ABC 7.

Here are photos and videos of the fire shared by people in the region.

The smoke from the fire is heavy.

Whoa this is right by our offices. Stay safe everyone. #burbankfire pic.twitter.com/hWMTLPYPeh — TZE CHUN (@thetzechun) November 9, 2019

Some are saying the fire is close to their homes.

Too close for comfort. Be safe y’all. This is less than a mile from my house. 😩😩😩😩 #BurbankFire pic.twitter.com/go05378nIZ — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) November 9, 2019

Here’s a view of the fire from Warner Bros.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There aren’t many active fires in California right now. With slower winds, the fire’s growth was unexpected.

This is a developing story.