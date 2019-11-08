Barron Brantley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Barron Brantley and Jordyn Jones are considered suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. Jones, 21, was Crawford’s college roommate; Brantley, also 21, and Jones are in a romantic relationship.

The couple reportedly confessed their involvement in Crawford’s death to investigators. One of them led investigators to Crawford’s body on November 8, approximately a week after she went missing on October 30.

During a press conference on Friday, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said, “The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking. And to Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

1. Crawford Reported Unwanted Kissing & Touching by Brantley on October 27

According to the press release following the discovery of Crawford’s body, Shields said Crawford had filed a police report on October 27th stating that Brantley had been kissing her and touching her against her will.

Per police via 11Alive, Crawford had also told friends she “wasn’t comfortable sleeping in” her bedroom a few days before she went missing, and that an “incident” on October 26 had led to her sleeping in the living room of her apartment in the days following. Authorities did not provide further information regarding that incident in question, nor did they confirm whether it was connected to the police report Crawford filed a day later.

It’s not clear how long Jones and Brantley have been dating for. Brantley has not commented publicly on the accusations of unwanted touching.

2. Brantley & Jones Were Named as Suspects After One of Them Led Investigators to Crawford’s Body

.@Atlanta_Police have issued arrest warrants for Jordyn Jones, 21 and Barron Brantley, 21 in the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. They’re both expected to be charged w/ murder. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 8, 2019

Both Brantley and Jones “confessed,” per the press conference, and Jones was the one who led investigators to Crawford’s body. The young woman had been buried in a nearby park.

Earlier in the investigation, Jones had said she took her roommate to a liquor store on October 30 at around 11:30 in the evening. She also told police that she hadn’t found Crawford the next day in their apartment when she left for class, and that their front door was locked.

Police have since shared photos of the last time Crawford was seen in public, taken from surveillance footage at a liquor store.

3. Crawford’s Family Last Spoke to Her on October 30

Crawford’s family spoke to her last on October 30, though she wasn’t declared missing until November 1. Her mother described her daughter as “in good spirits and laughing” during their last phone call together, per 11Alive.

Crawford’s mother told another local news network, WSBTV, that Crawford’s family knew something was wrong when they hadn’t heard from her in over a day, which was unlike her. She said, “Usually if we go a day without talking to her or something like that – she’ll call us and be like ‘Aw mom I was asleep. Mom I was studying, I was at work.’ But she hasn’t said anything yet.”

4. The Cause of Death for Crawford Has Not Been Revealed

The cause of death for Crawford hasn’t been revealed, though officers have confirmed that they believe she was murdered.

Shortly following the announcement that Crawford’s body had been found, the president of Clark Atlanta University send out an email to the university community. President George French wrote in part, “Investigators say this was an isolated, off-campus incident and there was never a threat to any other members of the community.”

5. Crawford Was Studying Justice & Criminology at Clark University

“…roommate, Jorden Jones, and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, will be charged with killing Crawford” This is so sad!!! — Mia (@xoshamieh) November 8, 2019

Prior to her death, Crawford was an undergraduate at Clark University, studying Social Justice and Criminology. Immediately following news of her body being found, people took to social media to mourn the loss.

One person tweeted, “This Alexis Crawford story got me sick. To think that days before she was murdered she was violated…f*cking disgusting.”

Another person tweeted, “I am praying for all of Alexis Crawford’s family, friends, my CAU family and AUC as a whole. This is scary. I work with these students everyday and I just can’t even imagine. This hurts. My students are shook by this. Please PLEASE love on your people a little bit harder today.”

