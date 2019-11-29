9 Best Black Friday Golf Deals on Amazon

When it comes to golf balls, Titleist’s Pro V1s have been the highest rated and most preferred ball in golf for over a decade. The design of the ball aims to give any player more short game spin and control at the landing by creating a softer feel.

When balls have a soft feel, it is easy to assume you lose distance, but the Pro V1 has a hard, penetrating trajectory to give the player extra distance on every shot. Each ball features a 352 Tetrahedral Dimple Design which improves the aerodynamics, reduces wind resistance, and provides higher and farther shots. You’ll also get faster ball speeds thanks to the 17 percent Urethane Elastomer Cover System.

The Pro V1 is an expertly made with long-lasting durability and is one of the best golf balls for distance and accuracy available.