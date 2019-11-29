9 Best Black Friday Golf Deals on Amazon

Golf isn’t exactly the cheapest sport to play. But with Black Friday upon us, we were able to find some of the best Black Friday golf deals designed to save you big bucks.
Whether you’re in the market for golf balls, bags, gloves, clubs, or other apparel, you should be able to find something below at a price you like.
When it comes to golf balls, Titleist’s Pro V1s have been the highest rated and most preferred ball in golf for over a decade. The design of the ball aims to give any player more short game spin and control at the landing by creating a softer feel.
When balls have a soft feel, it is easy to assume you lose distance, but the Pro V1 has a hard, penetrating trajectory to give the player extra distance on every shot. Each ball features a 352 Tetrahedral Dimple Design which improves the aerodynamics, reduces wind resistance, and provides higher and farther shots. You’ll also get faster ball speeds thanks to the 17 percent Urethane Elastomer Cover System.
The Pro V1 is an expertly made with long-lasting durability and is one of the best golf balls for distance and accuracy available.
Many golfers wear hats for a number of reasons and the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Flag Visor is best suited to keep the sun out of your eyes.
Made of 100 percent soft cotton, the visor has the embroidered flag logo on the front, a moisture-wicking headband to keep you cool ann dry, and an adjustable closure in the back so it’s one size fits most.
The visor is available in six colors — White (pictured), Crystal Rose, Nautical Blue, Navy Blazer, Stone, and Tango Red.
Buying complete sets of golf clubs are great ideas for new players as you tend to get all the clubs you need, as well as a bag.
The Wilson Staff Deep Red Tour Complete Golf Set comes with a 460cc driver (10.5 degree loft), a 3 wood, a 5 hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, sand and pitching wedges, and a heel/toe putter. The irons have deep cavity backs which provides excellent perimeter weighting for improved accuracy and forgiveness. There are headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
The included stand bag is lightweight and comes with plenty of storage for apparel, balls, tees, and more golf accessories.
The Bushnell Neo Ion 2 GPS Watch is one of the highlighted golf watches this holiday season. It comes with the free Bushnell Golf App with its purchase.
Some of the app’s top features include 3D flyovers to get hole front/center/back and hazard distances, hole-by-hole layouts with distances, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can get wireless course updates. There are over 36,000 preloaded courses from over 30 countries.
Other highlights are auto course recognition, auto hole advance, shot distance calculator, round odometer, and a step counter. A charging USB cable is included.
If you’re anything like me, you go through golf gloves rather quickly. So it’s always nice to load up on them when they’re at a value price.
The FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves are designed for comfort and durability thanks to their advanced performance leather construction. The gloves also feature breathable mesh for added comfort and flexibility and a velcro closure so you can get a snug fit.
Another plus, you get two gloves.
The FootJoy WinterSofs are also available in women’s sizes.
The TecTecTec Laser VPRO 500S is one of the company’s more recent releases when it comes to golf rangefinders and is highlighted by some of the most innovative technology.
With a laser range up to 540 yards and a continuous scan mode and advanced PinSensor technology. This technology allows the VPRO to provide quick measurement with 1 yard accuracy and also measures flagsticks and hazards with 6X magnification. Another highlight is the new slope estimated distance mode. It also features a water- and dust-resistant body and comes equipped with a shock-resistant case, a free CR2 battery, wrist strap, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.
Another plus — a 1 Year Warranty & TecTecTec Happy Customer Guarantee.
At just around 5 pounds, the Callway Golf Capital Stand Bag is course-walker’s dream.
But it offers much more than its lightweight feature. The Capital has 5 pockets, including ones for valuables, apparel, water bottle, your golf glove, and a full size golf ball pocket.
With a 5-way top with two full-length club dividers, it also comes with a padded dual shoulder strap, a towel loop, a mesh hip pad for comfort, and a rain hood to keep your clubs dry.
When it comes to carry golf bags, Callaway makes some of the best in the business.
The Calvin Klein Men’s Spark Polo features innovative technology making it a high performance garment both on and off the golf course.
Made of 100 percent polyester, it has moisture-wicking fabric that pulls sweat away from the body while drying quickly to keep you cool and comfortable. The shirt also has anti-bacterial technology to help cut down on odor causing microbes and SPF 30+ which protects you from the sun’s harmful UV rays.
Machine washable, the shirt has 3-button plackat and the “CK” logo on the left chest.
If style and effectiveness is what you’re looking for, these models from Craftsman Golf make for some of the best golf iron covers out there.
Highlighted by brightly colored embroidery on the numbers, each club will be easy to identify in your bag. Made of durable PU leather, each club cover has a Velcro closure system with a soft velvet inner lining which ensures both durability and protection.
The set includes 12 pieces — 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 5 for wedges (approach, lob, pitching, sand, and another of your choice). They are designed to fit irons from most brands, including Titleist, Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade, and more.