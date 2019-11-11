Brianna Shontae Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brianna Shontae Williams is the mother of five-year-old Taylor Williams, a missing child from Jacksonville, Florida. Williams is a Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville. JSO Sheriff Mike Williams declared her to be a person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance on November 11, five days after she told authorities her daughter was missing.

Sheriff Williams said that Williams became a person of interest in he case when she stopped “cooperating” with authorities, following a conversation in which they pointed out apparent discrepancies in her account. He said, “Yesterday we were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement and that’s when she chose to stop cooperating with us.”

Sheriff Williams did not state which discrepancies in particular were found to be conflicting.

Williams was the valedictorian of her high school class. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Williams Enlisted in the Navy in 2012; She Has Received a Number of Awards & Decorations

According to Action News Jax, Williams enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and has been working in the Navy ever since. She was most recently promoted to being an information systems technician 1st Class E-6, per the news network.

Over the last seven years, Williams has received a number of awards and decorations, including:

Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist

Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist

Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Navy “E” Ribbon

Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

2. Williams Was the Valedictorian of Her High School Class

This is some video of Taylor Williams, obtained by @NewsShelby. Look at Taylor’s smile! Let’s bring her home!! She’s been missing since this morning. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/c6tSAkw7nJ — Robert Bradfield (@RobertBReports) November 7, 2019

Per The Demopolis Times, Williams was an honor student at Linden High School in Linden, Alabama, where she grew up. She received a scholarship to college. She was number one in her graduating class, held a 3.64 GPA, and scored a 24 on the ACT.

Williams was involved in a number of extracurriculars during her high school years, including: the FCCLA and the National Beta Club, the LHS Marching Patriot Band (as a flutist), and several volunteer positions for Red Cross, Marengo County’s Alabama Day, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and more.

Williams planned to attend Alabama A&M University and major in mechanical engineering; however, as mentioned above, she ended up enlisting in the Navy two years later.

3. There’ve Been Conflicting Reports of When, Exactly, Taylor Went Missing

AMBER ALERT: Officials in Jacksonville are speaking about new information on the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams: https://t.co/krpE5bkaHO https://t.co/seHKn39tXp — WESH 2 News (@WESH) November 11, 2019

Williams first reported her daughter missing on November 6, telling authorities that she’d last seen her daughter the night before and that her daughter was missing in the morning. She also said the back door of their home was unlocked.

However, there have been differing accounts regarding Taylor’s disappearance. Taylor’s grandmother said she hadn’t seen Taylor in almost two years, since Williams left Alabama and moved to Florida. And Taylor’s father, Maurice Tate, told News 4 Jax that it’s been a “while” since he saw Taylor, though he didn’t specify how long that was.

Others have said they haven’t seen Taylor in weeks.

Authorities have also been looking into a now-deleted Craigslist post that they think may have been posted by Williams. The post was seeking childcare for a five-year-old girl, and was posted the day before Williams said her daughter went missing. The post, which was since recovered by local news networks, reads,

I have a 5 year old and work on NAS Jax from 7:30am to 4pm. I apologize for the late notice; was bailed on. May become regular if she enjoys herself. She’s timid to may take a minute for her to open up and talk. She loves other children though: she’s an only child. We live on the north side.

4. A Woman Who Helped Williams Move into Her Home Says She Never Saw Taylor

If you have seen Taylor Williams with her mother, Brianna Williams, between Jacksonville, FL and Alabama in the past 2 weeks, please contact #JSO at 904-630-0500. #FindTaylorWilliams pic.twitter.com/bezjrrl02f — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 11, 2019

To News 4 Jax, a woman named Tiffani Nicole said that she was hired by Williams to help her move a few days before Williams declared her daughter missing.

Nicole said, “It honestly looked like she had been recently evicted or something because it was not well lived-in if there was a child there. There was old food all over the floor, underneath the couches. There was trash everywhere.”

She added, “We never saw a child. We never heard a child. Nothing. I was assuming the kid was in day care, or the child was with a friend, so she can get her apartment cleaned out.”

5. Authorities Are Asking for the Public to Let Them Know if They’ve Seen Brianna & Taylor Together in the Last Six Months

MISSING CHILD: In a MAJOR twist in the search for 5-yr-old Taylor Williams, police say her mother Brianna has STOPPED COOPERATING, & that Taylor may have gone missing weeks, if not months ago. IF YOU'VE SEEN BRIANNA & TAYLOR TOGETHER IN THE PAST 6 MONTHS, contact JSO IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/J2BD2eA1aC — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) November 8, 2019

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down Taylor. Specifically, they’re asking for anyone who has seen Taylor and Williams together in the last six months to share this information. You can reach the office at (904)630-0500.

During his press conference, Sheriff Williams repeatedly stated how important it was that Williams cooperate with authorities. He said, “We do not believe that her daughter walked away … we need her [Brianna Williams] to cooperate…We just need cooperation from the family, the community [and] the mother.”