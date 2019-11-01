California Fire & Evacuation Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today [Nov. 1]

Wildfires in California picked up again this week due to increased winds and Red Flag conditions in the region. PG&E is looking toward full restoration for customers whose power was turned off, but some regions are still seeing high winds, while dry conditions are still conducive to fires. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on Friday, November 1, including the Getty Fire, Kincade, Easy Fire, the Maria Fire, and more.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and Red Flag warning maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning. If you are only seeing a blank map below, that just means your connection is slow and it will take a second for the fire information to fill in.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here and a screenshot is below. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative. A screenshot of the map is below.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map & Red Flag Warnings in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you. First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here. You can also view the map below.

You can see a map of the current Red Flag Warnings in California provided by MappingSupport.com here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 1, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire such as the Maria Fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on November 1, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for Friday, November 1, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

46 Fire

The 46 Fire, which started on October 31, is the yellow fire on the map above from Ca.gov. The fire started near the 5300 block of 46th Street in East Jurupa Valley. As of 8 a.m. on November 1, it’s 300 acres and 70 percent contained.

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

The map above shows where the evacuations were and that they have now been lifted. You can see the full map here. Updates are being shared by Riverside County here.

Burris Fire

This fire started on October 27. As of November 1, it’s 703 acres and 94 percent contained. It started east of Calpella in Mendocino County, as Potter Valley Road and Highway 20, CA.gov noted. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88.

The fire is 3,435 acres and 90 percent contained as of October 31, the latest update on Inciweb. On October 10, this was converted from a prescribed burn to a wildfire to allow for additional resources to maintain full suppression.

On October 29, Inciweb noted: “Three small spots were found and extinguished in the southern area close to Convict meadow. There is a line around the fire. Crews continue suppression repair and patrolling activities. The containment will be re-evaluated after this week’s wind event. A new map will only be created if a change in the perimeter occurs. The Caples Fire is being managed by a Type 4 organization.”

Copper Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #CopperFire off of Border road and Canyon Road, Southeast of Chula Vista in San Diego County is 50 acres and 100 % contained. pic.twitter.com/quDbj7Kw50 — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) November 1, 2019

The Copper Fire started on October 31 southeast of Chula Vista off Border Road and Canyon Road in San Diego County. It’s 50 acres and now 100 percent contained.

The fire was southeast of Otay Mountain and about 400 acres south of the U.S.-Mexico border, but by 6 a.m. it had spread to the U.S. side of the border, KUSI reported. It started around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Easy Fire

The Easy Fire quickly grew to more than 400 acres in just two hours after starting around 6 a.m. on October 30 in Ventura County. It started in Simi Valley near West Easy Street and West Los Angeles Avenue. As of November 1, it’s now 1,860 acres and 80 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.

The evacuations for the Easy Fire were lifted, but new evacuations were started in the county due to the Maria Fire. You can see a map of those evacuations below, but visit the section on the Maria Fire in this story for more details. You can see the full map here.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was evacuated because of the fire on October 30.

The best resource for updates on evacuations is Ventura County’s Emergency page here.

Getty Fire

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles is 745 acres and 68 percent contained on November 1, up nearly 30 percent in containment from the day before, which is a great sign. It started near the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive. The fire was caused accidentally when a tree branch broke and landed on powerlines during high wind, igniting nearby brush, LAFD noted.

Twelve residences were destroyed and five were damaged by the fire.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for the areas in the map below. Areas shaded red have mandatory evacuations and areas shaded yellow have evacuation warnings. This is the official evacuation map from the LAFD below. You can see the full map here. You can enter your address in the map to see if your area is still under an evacuation order.

Please note that you should refer to the map above for the latest evacuation details and defer to it if it doesn’t match the list above. LAFD will also be keeping a running list of evacuation sources updated here.

As of 7 a.m. on November 1, mandatory evacuations were still in place within the following borders:

Tigertail Rd at Deerbrook Ln to Chickory Ln

Stonehill Ln

Lindenwood Ln

Sky Ln

Canna Rd

Chickory Ln

Bluestone Tr to Bluegrass Wy

Bluestone Tr

Bluegrass Ln

Bluegrass Wy

Evacuation Centers include the following, as listed by LAFD. Small animals are welcome at all of these:

Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)

Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)

For Animals: West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St) West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Bl) (Large animals) Hanson Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Blvd.)



Another map is below, provided by MappingSupport.com. This map relies on satellite data and will always be several hours old. On Twitter, Joseph Elfelt noted: “Interactive map for #GettyFire, Los Angeles. Map shows satellite hotspots but this data is several hours old, *not* real time. Locations are approximate. To learn more about this data please click “Map tips” upper left corner.”

LAFD noted: ” Firefighters performed mop up and patrol throughout the night extinguishing any remaining hot spots inside the fire perimeter. Current objectives for firefighters today will be to increase and strengthen containment lines. Weak offshore winds of 10-15 mph are expected for wind prone areas of Los Angeles. A low relative humidity trend will continue across Southern California for the foreseeable future.”

The best source for updates on the fire is the LAFD’s webpage here. You can also find updates on the LAFD’s Facebook page here. The LAPD HQ and LAFD on Twitter are also providing updates.

Hill Fire in Jurupa

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #HillFire off of Granite Valley and Pyrite Street, in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County is 628 acres and 80% contained. Containment has changed due to the fact crews continue to improve containment lines. https://t.co/MwbY4n6m5a pic.twitter.com/oatI2jdi1I — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) November 1, 2019

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for a fire called the Hill Fire that started on October 30 in Jurupa Valley, but by that evening the evacuation orders were lifted. Updates are being provided on Riverside’s webpage here.

The fire started near the intersection of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley. With 20 mph winds. The fire was 628 acres and 80 percent contained as of October 31 at 11:20 a.m., the last update on Riverside’s page.

The updated evacuation map below (or full map here) for the area is actually from a new fire in Riverside County, showing mandatory evacuations that were lifted.

A care and reception center is still at Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley 92509 for the new fire.

Hillside Fire

The Hillside Fire is in San Bernardino National Forest, off W 59th and Hill Drive. It’s 200 acres and 50 percent contained as of 2:45 p.m. on October 31, Inciweb noted in its most recent update. It’s burning off Highway 18 and into neighborhoods north of San Bernardino.

Mandatory evacuations were issued, but repopulation began the evening of October 31: “North of 50th St., East of Mayfield Ave., West of Highway 18, South of open space areas. Approximately 490 homes (over 1300 people) are under mandatory evacuation.”

Evacuation centers are located at:

Pacific High School at 1020 Pacific Street in San Bernardino

Small animals can be taken to the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter at 333 Chandler Place

A limited number of horses can be taken to the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter.

#HillsideFire (Update): Investigators have determined the area of origin. Cause remains under investigation. There are NO power lines near the area of origin. @SCE @SanBernardinoNF @SanBernardinoPD ^eas pic.twitter.com/OEBI9xZ8FX — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 31, 2019

The cause of the fire isn’t known. The area of origin was located but there are no powerlines in that area. Containment lines are being reinforced for anticipated wind shifts.

Updates can be found at SB County Fire’s Twitter, Inciweb, and Facebook.

Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire (spelled Kincaid in some hashtags) started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyserville, according to CA.gov. It’s now 77,758 acres in size and containment is up to 68 percent according to CA.gov on November 1 at 7:47 a.m.

A satellite hotspot map is below provided by MappingSupport.com. This is not a real-time map, but shows where the fire burned about three hours ago.

Evacuations:

The map above is an evacuation and road closure map provided by Sonoma County that is being kept updated. See the full map here. Some zones have been downgraded from mandatory to evacuation warnings.

Mandatory evacuation orders include the following (provided by SoCo Emergency as of October 30 at 1:30 p.m., the latest update on SoCo’s emergency page.) Because this is from October 30 and is the latest update on SoCo’s page, it’s best to refer to the map above for the most recent information.

Zone 1B: West of Lake County Line, North and East of Highway 128. South of Cloverdale, East of Asti Road/Geyserville Ave at Canyon Road. Including Asti Road. Zone 3C: Area South of Highway 128 and the fireline, East of Windsor Town limits, North of Faught Road at Shiloh Road and the Zone 5B boundary. Zone 5B: Area South of Highway 128 and Yellow Jacket Ranch Road, West of Highway 128 and the Zone 6 boundary to the Zone 3C boundary, including areas accessed East of Shiloh Ridge Road at Mayacama Club Drive.



The following were downgraded to evacuation warnings and are open for repopulation as of October 30.

Zone 1A: Area South of Canyon Road to Alexander Valley Road. West of Highway 128 to Highway 101.

Area South of Canyon Road to Alexander Valley Road. West of Highway 128 to Highway 101. Zone 3A: Area South of Alexander Valley Road, East of Highway 101, and West of Highway 128, North of the fireline, Including all areas within the Healdsburg City Limit.

Area South of Alexander Valley Road, East of Highway 101, and West of Highway 128, North of the fireline, Including all areas within the Healdsburg City Limit. Zone 3B: The Windsor town limits, including area North of Arata Lane.

The Windsor town limits, including area North of Arata Lane. Zone 5A: Area East of Highway 101 and Fulton Road, West of Redwood Hill Road at Mark West Springs Road and the Zone 6 Boundary, North of Wood Road and Dennis Lane, South of E. Shiloh Road and the fire line.

Area East of Highway 101 and Fulton Road, West of Redwood Hill Road at Mark West Springs Road and the Zone 6 Boundary, North of Wood Road and Dennis Lane, South of E. Shiloh Road and the fire line. Zone 6: Areas North and East of Santa Rosa City limit. East to Sonoma County/Napa County Line and South of the Zone 5B Border.

Evacuation warnings were lifted for the following areas:

Zone 4B: South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road within Zone 4

South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road within Zone 4 Zone 7: All areas West of Healdsburg and Windsor. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay

All areas West of Healdsburg and Windsor. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay Zone 8A: North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.

North of Occidental Road within Zone 8. Zone 8B: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8

Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8 All areas within the Santa Rosa City limits including Zone 9 & Zone 10

The following evacuation centers are open as Octobe r29. You might want to call first to confirm. They are all small animal friendly, no identification is needed, and ICE will not have access to the shelters. The information is being updated on SoCo’s emergency site here.

Open shelters for large animals:

If evacuating, SoCo emergency says to bring:

Pets, critical pet supplies (medications, food, pet carrier)

A change of clothes and sturdy shoes

Medications and copies of all prescriptions

Copies of important documents (e.g. ID, insurance cards, deeds, passport)

Extra eye glasses, batteries for hearing aids

Credit cards, ATM, and cash

Cell phones and chargers

If you need evacuation and can’t reach the locations, call 707-573-3377. For non-emergency evac information, call 211.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To stay updated on the fire: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook page is also providing updates, along with the County of Sonoma. SoCo Emergency is providing updates here. You can sign up for alerts here. CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The cause of the fire isn’t known, but a PG&E report to CPUC noted a transmission tower had a broken jumper cable near the site of the fire around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

PG&E report to CPUC says there was a transmission tower with a "broken jumper" cable found around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday near site of #KincadeFire. Documents from CPUC attached https://t.co/L1Bc3LRihk pic.twitter.com/wJ87FBmtvw — KTVU (@KTVU) October 24, 2019

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Maria Fire

The Maria Fire started at 8:58 p.m. on October 31. near the top of South Mountain in Santa Paula, off Bradley Road and Solano Verde Dr. As of November 1, it’s now 8,730 acres and 0 percent contained. The best source for staying updated on this fire is VC Emergency.

A map of current evacuation orders in Ventura County can be seen here or below. Pink outlined regions are mandatory evacuations, orange outlined regions indicate voluntary evacuations. You can enter your address to see where you fall in the evacuation orders.

A Red Flag warning is in effect until the evening, which could make fighting the fire more difficult.

Mandatory evacuations are issued for the following region as of 8:38 a.m. on Friday. Please note that the map will have the most updated information.

North Boundary: South Mountain Road

West Boundary: West Los Angeles Ave

East Boundary: Balcom Canyon Road

South: Highway 118

Emergency shelters are in the following regions:

Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St.l, Camarillo, CA 93010

Camarillo Animal Shelter (Small Animals), 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Fairgrounds (Large Animals), 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

Earl Warren Showgrounds (Large Animals), 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93015

Here’s another map of the Maria Fire from MappingSupport.com.

This map above shows satellite hotspots and can give you a good idea of the fire’s size and intensity, but data is about three hours old and it should not be used for emergency planning.

Martinez 3 Fire

This fire is 52 acres and 100 percent contained as of October 29 at 4:43 p.m., the latest update on Inciweb. The cause is under investigation. It was on the Torrez-Martinez Indian Reservation. The fire is in the county of Thermal, California.

Inciweb noted: “The Martinez 3 Fire is now considered 100% contained; meaning a dozer line has been completed around the fire, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread so that no further spread is expected under foreseeable conditions. The fire is 55% controlled; meaning firefighters have reduced the heat output of the fire, or suppressing or extinguishing the fire by depriving it of fuel, oxygen, or heat to a point that it no longer threatens further spread or resource damage under foreseeable conditions. There are 3 levels of progression with any fire; contained, controlled and out.”

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Old Water Fire

The Old Water Fire started on October 24 around 2 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, Ca.gov noted. The cause is under investigation. It was 145 acres in size and 85 percent contained as of the last update on October 27.

#OldWaterFire (Update): With improving weather conditions, the fire experienced no growth today and remains at 145 acres. Fire crews increased containment to 85% and will remain on scene overnight. @SanBernardinoNF ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 26, 2019

For updates, follow San Bernardino County Fire. Also follow @SanBernardinoNF, @sbcountysheriff, and @SanBernardinoPD. The fire information center number is 909-383-5688.

Palisades Fire

The Palisades brush fire in Los Angeles is located near 500 Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades. It was first reported on October 21 at 10:39 a.m. It’s 42 acres in size and 75 percent contained as of LAFD’s last and final update for the fire. It’s still listed as active on CA.gov’s website. Evacuation orders were briefly in place but lifted by 8 p.m. on October 21.

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb, but it’s still listed as active on the map.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire quickly exploded in size and caused tens of thousands to evacuate, but now it’s under control. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 8,799 acres in size with 97 percent containment as of November 1 at 6:49 a.m, according to CA.gov. (Inciweb lists containment on October 30 as being 98 percent.) The fire has now been removed from Inciweb’s map but is still on Ca.gov’s map. Ca.gov won’t be providing further updates.

It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. There was one death from this fire: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. At least 88 structures were destroyed.

All evacuations related to Saddleridge have been lifted, LAFD reported on October 15, and evacuation centers have been closed.

The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation. Inciweb noted on October 30: “Firefighters will work through the day in rugged terrain throughout the burn area to increase containment lines. Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris. The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation.”

If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: https://emergency.lacity.org/notifyla. You can also text READY to NotifyLA at 888777 for updates on the fire.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb. That was the latest update for the fire, which is still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Tick Fire in Agua Dulce

Happy #WorldVeganDay from the royal couple of our barnyard, Karma and Forgiveness! They’re happy that we’re officially safe from the #TickFire and bringing the rest of our animals home today! We’ll be going live on Facebook for their homecoming so keep an eye out ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tdOMsLH7d1 — The Gentle Barn (@TheGentleBarn) November 1, 2019

All Tick Fire related evacuations have been lifted. Evacuation maps were available from Santa Clarita Emergency and LA County Fire. The Tick Fire was 4,615 acres in size and 100 percent contained as of October 31 at 7:14 a.m., according to Santa Clarita’s emergency website. No more updates will be provided, and it’s off the CA.gov and Inciweb maps.

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s fire map.

Inciweb noted on October 24: “The Taboose Fire has been inactive in recent days. The fire remains 10,296 acres and at 75% containment. The western flank is in steep and inaccessible terrain in the John Muir Wilderness. Here the fire will be confined by either rain or snow or its spread will be stopped by rock barriers. Visitors and residents may see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

