California Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today [Nov. 9]

Wildfire issues in California are slowing down thank to calmer winds, but the danger isn’t completely over. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on Saturday, November 9, including a new fire in Burbank called the Barham Fire.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and Red Flag warning maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning. If you are only seeing a blank map below, that just means your connection is slow and it will take a second for the fire information to fill in.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative. A screenshot of the map is below.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map & Red Flag Warnings in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you. First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here.

You can see a map of the current Red Flag Warnings in California provided by MappingSupport.com here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for Saturday, November 9, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on November 9, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for Saturday, November 9, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Barham Fire in Burbank

A new fire near Burbank started on November 9, 2019. The fire is near Warner Bros. Studios. This fire is called the Barham Fire.

This is not an official map, but it shows the approximate location of the fire.

And here’s another map showing the approximate location. You can view the full map here. This map should not be used for emergency planning.

Here’s a photo.

Huge fire in Burbank hills above Warner studios pic.twitter.com/2rXWaWzcHh — dbfoster (@dbfoster) November 9, 2019

The fire is producing a lot of smoke.

ABC 7 reported that this is a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills vicinity and was 3 acres in size as of about 2:15 p.m. It’s near the 3600 block of Barham Blvd. That’s about a mile or so away from Warner Bros. Studios, depending on exactly where the fire started.

Note that the fire is burning on the hillside, as shown in the live video above.

Around 2:40 p.m., LAFD had said there were no injuries, structures threatened, or evacuations ordered. (LAFD retweeted the tweet below.) It’s near a number of popular spots, but there are natural barriers between the fire and locations like Universal and Warner Bros. Spread is slow because of no winds, reported the LA Times in the tweet below.

Story up soon, but some quick notes on #BarhamFire – LAFD says no injuries, structures threatened or evacs ordered.

– While it's near popular spots (Universal, WB Lot, Wonder View Trail) there are natural barriers to the first two.

– Also, no wind, spread is slow, per LAFD — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) November 9, 2019

Burbank Police said the fire was three acres in size as of the last report.

Brush fire above @warnerbros in the Hollywood Hills. 3 acres burning at last report. @LAFD pic.twitter.com/aeYUHLxIZ1 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) November 9, 2019

A great source for staying up on any evacuation notices if they do occur is LAFD Talk.

Hillside Fire

The Hillside Fire is in San Bernardino National Forest, off W 59th and Hill Drive. It was 200 acres and 95 percent contained as of November 4, Inciweb noted in its most recent update. It was burning off Highway 18 and into neighborhoods north of San Bernardino and is still listed as active on Ca.gov’s map.

Mandatory evacuations were issued, but repopulation began the evening of October 31. There are no evacuations at this time.

The cause of the fire isn’t known. The area of origin was located but there are no powerlines in that area. Containment lines are being reinforced for anticipated wind shifts.

Updates can be found at SB County Fire’s Twitter, Inciweb, and Facebook.

Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire (spelled Kincaid in some hashtags) started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyserville. The fire is still listed on Inciweb as active, although all details about it have been removed. It has also been removed from CA.gov’s map. In its last update on CA.gov it was 7,758 acres in size and 84 percent contained on November 5.

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

To stay updated on the fire: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

SoCo Emergency is providing updates here. You can sign up for alerts here. CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The cause of the fire isn’t known, but a PG&E report to CPUC noted a transmission tower had a broken jumper cable near the site of the fire around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Martinez 3 Fire

This fire is 52 acres and 100 percent contained as of November 9, the latest update on Inciweb. The cause is under investigation. It was on the Torrez-Martinez Indian Reservation. The fire is in the county of Thermal, California.

Inciweb noted on November 9: “The Martinez 3 Fire is nearing an end. Firefighters have been working long and tedious hours in tandem with heavy equipment extinguishing the mulch piles that are 12-15 feet deep. Piles are broken apart, opened up and then extinguished by water and foam. Fire officials are forecasting the fire to be fully completed by Nov, 13th 2019… With the fire nearing completion, it’s important to understand that the Martinez 3 Fire is not the only source of smoke in the valley. Various farming operations conduct agricultural (AG) burns weekly, building the concentration of smoke in the local area. AG burns will continue to happen when air quality is within the allowable parameters.”

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb, but it’s still listed as active on the map.

Ranch Fire

Our Oregon firefighters that deployed to California to assist in response efforts with the #KincadeFire and #RanchFire are returning home. Proud and grateful for their service, and I hope they all have happy reunions with their families and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/YwJIb6fVOK — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 9, 2019

The Ranch Fire started on November 3 off Colyer Springs Road and Raglin Ridge Road, southwest of Red Bluff. It’s in Tehama County.

The fire is now 2,534 acres with 65 percent containment, as of November 9. It’s in a remote area of Redding, 180 miles north of San Francisco, SFGate reported.

Crews are experiencing minimal fire activity and are making progress on containment lines.

You can stay updated on the fire by signing up for emergency alerts from Tehama County here. Cal Fire PIO is also providing updates on the Ranch Fire on Twitter.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb. That was the latest update for the fire, which is still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 85 percent contained as of November 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s fire map.

Inciweb noted on November 7: “The Taboose Fire has been inactive in recent days. The fire remains 10,296 acres and at 85% containment. The western flank is in steep and inaccessible terrain in the John Muir Wilderness. Here the fire will be confined by either rain or snow or its spread will be stopped by rock barriers. Visitors and residents may see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property.”

