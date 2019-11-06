Camp Fire in Paradise: Map, Size & Photos of the Damage Left Behind

As we’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the deadly Camp Fire, Netflix has already released a documentary about it called Fire in Paradise. The horrific fire left 85 people dead and destroyed a town. Here’s a look at the damage that was immediately left behind, and just how large the fire was.

The Town Was Nearly Destroyed by the Fire

On November 16, nearly a week after the fire had started, it had grown to 140,000 acres and was still only 40 percent contained. It was the most destructive wildfire in California history.

This map from Cal Fire shows the areas that were evacuated from the Camp Fire and later repopulated.

This next map shows the structure status in 2018 from the fire. Provided by Cal Fire, this map shows in red which structures were more than 50 percent destroyed.

Ultimately, the town of Paradise lost 90 percent of its population a year later, USA Today reported. In addition to the 85 people who died, more than 153,000 acres total were burned and 14,000 residences were destroyed.

These photos show how devastating the effects of the fire were.

This before and after photo shows a McDonald’s in Paradise:

Abandoned and burned cars show how people left in a panic.

These abandoned and burned out cars shows you what a panic it must have been for residents trying to escape the Camp Fire. Unreal scenes in Paradise, CA, this morning. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/AhBuWzS0Tx — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) November 9, 2018

In this video, you can see the terrifying drive one family endured as they left Paradise:

Video shows one family's terrifying drive to escape the fire that destroyed Paradise, California https://t.co/jtgXrjGBTf pic.twitter.com/L8w5qeNaZR — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) November 9, 2018

Here, you can see an unnamed business burning in Paradise:

Here is a look at some of the businesses that were destroyed:

First, an unidentified store burns in Paradise, California. If you can identify this business, let us know in the comments below.

A Jack in the Box burned in Paradise, California.

The Paradise Inn was destroyed. A Safeway store nearby was also destroyed.

Here you can see the Paradise Skilled Nursing Center on fire.

A KFC restaurant is no longer recognizable:

An unnamed car dealership with a flag that reads “Hot Buys” was destroyed.

The Blackbear Diner was destroyed. Only the Welcome to Paradise sign remained.

The Feather River Hospital was destroyed:

Paradise Elementary School was consumed by flames:

An unidentified home is consumed by fire as the American flag waves next to it:

Many homes burned from the fire, leaving only statues behind:

Smoke from the fire was also extensive.

A radar loop shows the spreading Camp Fire and the possible lofting of vegetation and leaf debris:

Radar loop from the Beale AFB 88D at the 1.5 degree tilt showing the start and rapid spread of the #CampFire. In the dual-pol data (not shown) some very negative ZDR values indicative of possible lofting of tree leaf/vegetative debris even up to 7k ft. pic.twitter.com/ydke9OnbGE — Ian Giammanco (@igiammanco33) November 8, 2018

Smoke could be seen more than 100 miles away.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

It was cold and dark.

Downtown Chico covered in dark smoke. It's similar to a total eclipse, also very cold, feels like 50° #CampFire #chico pic.twitter.com/P4MSwi0erO — Matt Johnson (@Swirle13isme) November 8, 2018

The fire began at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, 2018 near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. In a few hours, it had grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph weren’t helping. By 1 p.m. Pacific, the fire had grown to 8,000 acres. Eventually it would be larger than 150,000 acres.

The devastation and damage were heartbreaking. The destruction was extensive, covering the majority of the town.