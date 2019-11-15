Century City Mall Shooting Scare Leaves Los Angeles on Edge

Century City Mall shoppers thought they heard a shooting just hours after students were gunned down at Saugus High School.

However, law enforcement told local news reporters that no shots were fired at the mall, and there was no active shooter.

“Preliminary report of incident at Century City Mall appears to be possible smash and grab robbery at a store per law enforcement sources. More to come but cases like this are frequently MISTAKEN as gunshots,” Andrew Blankstein wrote on Twitter.

Patch reported the mall was not on lockdown, but police converged on the mall responding to 911 calls.

“On a day when Southern California was shaken by a mass shooting at a Santa Clarita high school, the police presence triggered false rumors and panic regarding a mall shooting,” Patch reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

People responded with panic on social media. Some reported they were in the mall, and thought they heard gunfire.

I’m in lockdown in the back of the Apple Store in Century City mall in LA. People were running through the mall and we were rushed to the back. Not clear if there was an actual shooter yet. I thought I heard shots. — Allison K. Sommer (@AllisonKSommer) November 15, 2019

She later replied to the tweet, saying that even though she learned it was a false alarm, the thought of an active shooter in the mall was “terrifying.”

“Now they are saying it was a false alarm. But it was terrifying,” she wrote.

One person replied to the tweet, saying that someone started running and others began to react with panic.

Another person replied to her tweet, saying he was also seeking shelter.

“I am at lock down at century city mall any news we are in the back room,” Jason Ozur wrote.

Another person tweeting to the Los Angeles Police.

“Im I’m century city and hearing there’s an active shooter at Century City Mall. Is that true?” Tarek Zohdy wrote.

Others also wrote on social media, believing there was a shooting in the mall.

“i think they just shot up century city mall,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Stay away from the Century City mall. Possible shooter,” another person wrote on Instagram.