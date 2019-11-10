Chiefs vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have their MVP Patrick Mahomes under center after he missed time with a knee injury, which is bad news for a Tennessee Titans squad that is battling to keep their playoff hopes alive. The teams meet up on Sunday at LP Field.

Chiefs vs Titans Preview

After going 1-1 in his absence, the Chiefs will welcome back NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap Oct. 17 in a win at Denver.

“I knew I had a chance once I talked to all those doctors, and they said that as long as I was functioning well, moving well, that I could play this week,” Mahomes told reporters on Friday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mahomes wasn’t jumping the gun.

“Unless something happens here, he’ll be the guy that plays,” Reid said of Mahomes. “You can go whatever direction you want to go with it. I’m going to see after this practice, but right now, that’s what it looks like.”

Mahomes has thrown for 2,180 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception through six-plus games. Matt Moore held it down for the Chiefs with Mahomes sidelined and the veteran played admirably. Moore threw for 275 yards and a TD in the Chiefs 26-23 win over Minnesota last week.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Moore said. “So what it means moving forward is that I have to be ready to go at all times and who knows what the future holds. In this league, you never know. I’m trying to be the best I can be every day and that is all.”

The Titans decided to go with a new face at quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, benching former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota last month. Tennessee won two in a row following the move before falling to Carolina 30-20 last week.

The Titans (4-5) are currently at the bottom of the AFC South, but are still in the running, just a few gams back of the division leading Texans (6-3).

“We all have to have a sense of urgency,” Titans running back Derrick Henry said. “We know what we’re up against. We know what we have to do.”

Henry is a piece the team needs to get going, especially against a Chiefs team that ranks 29th in defending the run.

“We want to get him carries, get him going early, set the tone that way, and then play off of that,” Tannehill said.

The Chiefs are a 6-point road favorite for the game.