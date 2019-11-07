Chloe Swarbrick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chloe Swarbrick is the New Zealand politician who went viral after shutting down a heckler with the phrase, “Ok boomer.” Swarbrick, 26, is a member of the Green Party.

The viral moment occurred on November 5 while Swarbrick was giving a speech in New Zealand’s parliament regarding a Zero Carbon Bill. The bill would see New Zealand aim for zero carbon emissions by 2050. During her speech, Swarbrick remarked that she is 26 years old and that in 2050, she will be 56 years old. Swarbrick added that that the average age of representatives in New Zealand’s parliament was 49 years old. That’s when an unknown politician heckled Swarbrick about her age. Swarbrick replied by saying, “Ok boomer.” In the official recording of Swarbrick’s remarks, the automated subtitles incorrectly gave the phrase “Ok, berma.”

The phrase “Ok boomer” has been a meme for some time. The New York Times has referred to the meme as being a “rallying cry for millions of fed-up kids.” While radio host Bob Lonsberry has compared to the use of the phrase, “boomer,” to the “N-Word.”

1. Swarbrick Has Said That ‘Ok Boomer’ Is ‘Relatively Innocuous’

Swarbrick responded to the controversy created by her remark in a Facebook post. Swarbrick wrote that, “Today I have learnt that responding succinctly and in perfect jest to somebody heckling you about *your age* as you speak about the impact of climate change on *your generation* with the literal title of their generation makes some people very mad.” Swarbrick added, “So I guess millennials ruined humor. That, or we just need to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and abstain from avocados. That’s the joke.”

Swarbrick said in an interview with Stuff in New Zealand saying that “Ok boomer” is a “simple summarization of collective exhaustion.” Swarbrick expressed her frustration that her generation is constantly being told “pull our socks up, or something.” The Green Party member went on to say, “You cannot win a deeply polarized debate – facts don’t matter. It’s better to acknowledge that perhaps energy is better spent elsewhere,” she said. “That rallying cry is the relatively innocuous ‘okay boomer.'”

2. Swarbrick Ran to Become the Mayor of New Zealand’s Biggest City at the Age of 22

According to Swarbrick’s official Green Party profile, she was 22 years old when she ran unsuccessfully to become the Mayor of Auckland. Despite the loss, Swarbrick received over 30,000 votes.

In 2017, Swarbrick ran again for public office in the country’s general election. Swarbrick was elected as a member of parliament after what her official profile calls a “particularly grueling campaign.” Swarbrick is quoted in that profile as saying, “Our actions decide who is rich and who is poor, who gets sick, and who gets better. They decide the quality of the air, and of the water, and the land. They decide who has a future and who does not. As the Green Party, in Government, we have an incredible opportunity to make those decisions count for people and the planet.”

Swarbrick is the youngest member of parliament for her area for 40 years. Her parliamentary website says that she is the Green Party spokesperson for the arts, drug reform, education, mental health, youth, tertiary education, and small business.

3. Swarbrick Is in a Relationship With a Man But on Her Sexuality, She Says, ‘I Like People’

When asked about her sexuality and the idea of coming out in a January 2019 interview, Swarbrick said that she had never been “in.” When asked about her sexual preference, Swarbrick said that she “liked people.” Swarbrick added that she believed most people in New Zealand did not care about politicians’ private lives.

Swarbrick is in a relationship with art gallery curator Alex Barkley Catt. The pair, along with friend Bryan Anderson, run a gallery and coffee shop known as Olly in Auckland.

4. Swarbrick Supports the Legalization But Not the Liberalization of Marijuana

Swarbrick spoke about her support for the legalization of marijuana in a February 2019 interview. Swarbrick said that she did not support the liberalization of the drug, which is a Class-C drug in New Zealand.

Swarbrick said of her policy, “We want to see a sensible model that minimizes harm – we want to educate, we want to regulate to ensure that this isn’t seen as advertised, cool or promoted to kids – and we want to ensure the tax revenue… is invested back into mental health services.”

5. In the Wake of Swarbrick’s ‘Ok Boomer’ Remark, It’s Worth Noting That She Has a Habit of Shutting Down Trolls

In the wake of Swarbrick’s “Ok boomer” comments, it’s worth noting that Swarbrick has a history of shutting down trolls. When Swarbrick posted a photo alongside Green Party founder Jeanette Fitzsimons, the pair were trolled in the comments. A man named Terry wrote in the comments, “Nice tits!”

Swarbrick refused to let the comment go unchecked and responded by saying, “I thought long and hard about deleting your comment. Not the least because it’s heavily insulting to somebody who has dedicated their life to improving all of ours. However, given that your comment is indicative of so many that myself and a number of women with platforms have received (notably often also by way of DM), I think I’ll leave it here for people to contemplate what we as a society treat as acceptable behavior for grown men. I hope you too find a moment to reflect on how this culture impacts on the women in your life. Cheers.”

