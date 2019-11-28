Bills vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The clash between the Buffalo Bills (8-3) and Dallas Cowboys (6-5) brings a hefty serving of playoff implications to go with the turkey and potatoes to the table for a festive Thanksgiving meeting between the squads.

Bills vs Cowboys Preview

It’s been a quarter-century since the Bills (8-3) were on the featured on the Thanksgiving slate of games, but the NFL picked a good time to do it. Buffalo is surging and have a playoff berth in sight. ESPN gave the Bills a 82.3% chance to clinch a spot in the postseason, just needs one or two wins to assure themselves of at least a Wild Card spot.

“I’d say it’s an opportunity for us to take a step, another step this season as a football team,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “So, it’s important … getting rest and prioritizing what and how we want to do things this week and also being grateful for Thanksgiving and all that we’ve been blessed with as well.”

Bills second-year quarterback Josh Allen is among the young players who will be playing in front of some extra friends and family on the holiday. He’s focused on making the most of it.

“The coolest part is obviously, I remember growing up, waking up on Thursday, going and eating and watching these games all day, and that’s all I did. Stuffing my face with mashed potatoes,” said Allen, who’s expecting about 40 family members and friends at the retractable-roof home of the Cowboys. “So, I know there’s people out there that are going to be doing the same thing.”

Allen has thrown 12 touchdown passes to just two interceptions over the last seven games. In all, he’s passed for 2,360 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also done work with his legs, rushing for 387 yards and seven touchdowns.

The game is a bit of a homecoming for Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys. He also played his high school and college ball in Texas.

“I know a lot of guys are glad Cole’s here,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “He’s instinctive. He kind of sees the game through the quarterback’s eyes as a receiver, and that’s not an easy thing to teach.”

The Cowboys have dropped two of their last three games and questions are starting to arise about head coach Jason Garrett’s future. Garrett, who is in the last year of his contract, has the support of his players.

“You defend yourself by winning,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. “That’s how we defend ourselves. We’ve got to go out there and prove (Garrett) right. He believes in us. We still believe in him.”

Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite for the game, with a total of 47.