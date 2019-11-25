Cowboys Fans Beg Team to Fire Jason Garrett After Patriots Loss

In so many words, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted Sunday night that a championship-caliber roster is being wasted by bad coaching. This is something Dallas observers have been uttering for years, long before the team suffered a bitter 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots, which put their Super Bowl aspirations on life support.

So, now that Jones seemingly has identified the cancer, Cowboys fanatics are calling on the czar to remove it.

Coinciding with #FireJasonGarrett trending on Twitter, a large sect of Big D diehards took to Facebook with hopes that countless angry comments and red-faced emojis force Jones’ hand. Below is a smattering of the postgame reaction via Heavy on Cowboys on Facebook.

Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but it’s extremely unlikely — like, really, really unlikely — the Cowboys pull the plug on Garrett before year’s end, prematurely terminating a decade-old experiment. For the simple facts that he’s unsigned beyond 2019 and the Joneses have a self-admitted aversion to in-season dismissals.

It’s more probable he coaches out the string and lets the proverbial chips fall where they may. Fortunately for a frustrated fan base, unless Dallas suddenly rights the ship and he magically becomes competent, Garrett’s deserved ouster appears inevitable.

Jerry Jones Goes on Coaching Tirade After Sloppy Loss to Patriots

Jones was on a warpath following the Cowboys’ defeat at Gillette Stadium — a highly winnable game underscored by inexplicably shoddy coaching. On a rainy and chilly afternoon in Foxboro, where the Cowboys’ defense held Tom Brady in check (17/37, 190 yards, TD), enough to score a season-defining upset, there was one coaching mistake after another.

“With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated,” Jones said after the 13-9 defeat, implying a Super Bowl-caliber roster is being undone by those in charge of it.

Garrett is a predictable culprit, and those pushing for his ouster received added ammunition via Garrett’s mind-numbing decision to kick a field goal midway through the fourth quarter, trailing by seven, on a 4th-and-7 from New England’s 11.

“This is very frustrating,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

But special teams coordinator Keith O’Quinn may have superseded Garrett, in terms of ire, for at least one game. O’Quinn’s unit melted down at the worst moments — plural — as the Cowboys had a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown and repeated breakdowns with their coverage units. The ineptitude was so glaring that FOX analyst Troy Aikman made continual references to it.

“To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching,” he said, per The Athletic. “It’s 100 percent coaching. It’s strategy. It’s having players ready…Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking.”

Dez Bryant Takes Shot at Garrett

Another country heard from. Prior to the conclusion of the hyped Week 12 tilt, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who still tunes into almost every game, lent his two cents on what ails the silver and blue.

Surprise: Bryant believes, as Jones expressed, that Dallas boasted the requisite horses to upset New England. But the drop-off from Garrett to Bill Belichick proved too mighty.