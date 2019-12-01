11 Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals on Amazon

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday is just getting started, so there are more deals to be had.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the best Cyber Monday golf deals, including money-saving sales on complete golf club sets, bags, golf balls, accessories, and more. Everything a new or experienced golfer could use.
Be sure to check out all Cyber Monday Sports Deals at Amazon for all the sales.
The I GOTCHA JAWZ Golf Ball Retriever is an easy-to-use, efficient golf ball retriever that can be carried simply in one of the pockets of your bag.
Weighing just 10 ounces and at only 17.5 inches when collapsed, it extends to 14 feet, offering plenty of reach to snag those hard-to-retrieve errant golf balls. It grabs a golf ball and holds it securely until you release it — whether you’re retrieving from the water or thick woods.
The retriever has a durable stainless steel pole with a rubberized, multi-directional use head design.
If style and effectiveness is what you’re looking for, these models from Craftsman Golf make for some of the best golf iron covers out there. Let’s face it, golf irons aren’t cheap, so you want to protect your investment.
Highlighted by brightly colored embroidery on the numbers, each club will be easy to identify in your bag. Made of durable PU leather, each club cover has a Velcro closure system with a soft velvet inner lining which ensures both durability and protection.
The set includes 12 pieces — 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 5 for wedges (approach, lob, pitching, sand, and another of your choice). They are designed to fit irons from most brands, including Titleist, Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade, and more.
These are also one of the best Cyber Monday golf deals at 43% off the listed price.
The PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer is an innovative way to help you perfect your putts.
It’s construction is designed to give you an exact simulation of putting on a real green. The concept is simple, an on-target putt will roll up the parabolic curve and be returned back to you the same distance it would have gone past the hole if missed.
Extremely useful for gauging your putting distances. If the putt is off? Well, you’ll have to retrieve it yourself. Made of durable elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is collapsible so it can fit in your golf bag.
The Bushnell Tour V4 Jolt Golf Rangefinder features PinSeeker with JOLT technology, which gives you short Vibrating bursts when you’re focused in on the flag.
Built with 5x magnification, it accurately ranges from 5 to 1,000 yards and 400-plus yards to the flag within one yard. The Tour V4 is Tour certified and comes with a carrying case, battery and a 2-year limited warranty. Another plus is the compact size; it measures 3.11 by 1.57 by 4 inches and weights 6.6 ounces.
The Bushnell Golf App is included and it allows you to get 3D flyovers with distances, hole layouts, and access to over 36,000 courses around the world.
The no-frills Garmin Approach S10 is one of the lighter GPS golf watches and it supplies with all the yardages on over a whopping 41,000 golf courses around the world. And at 33% off, it’s one of the best Cyber Monday golf deals on Amazon.
The S10 Gives yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs, so you know what exactly what you need to do when hitting all of your golf clubs. At the end of your round, it provides a summary showing total distance played, total time, and score. You can also use the free Garmin Golf app to store all of your rounds to track your progress.
Other plus features of the watch is that is waterproof up to 50 meters and its rechargeable lasts a long time — up 12 hours in GPS mode.
Preferred by many of the PGA Tour pros, the TaylorMade Tour Preferred Golf Glove is all about comfort and durability.
Made of extremely soft AAA Cabretta leather, the glove is thin, yet buit to be long-lasting. The leather provides excellent grip and feel. There are also perforations for added breathability.
The contoured wrist band is moisture-wicking and the velcro closure will get you a snug, secure fit.
When you can’t get to the range, the Sport Net Golf Practice Net is the next best thing.
Measuring 7 feet by 10 feet, the net is designed to be used with all clubs, from golf drivers to wedges. You can use it indoors (if you have space) or outdoors. It sets up and collapses in minutes.
The frame is made of durable steel poles, the uprights are strong fiberglass, and the net itself is 7 ply knotless netting, which is built to last.
When Callaway created the Chrome Soft, they were setting out to reinvent the art of golf ball making. The Chrome Soft has the SoftFast Core giving it extremely low compression and the Tour Urethane Cover.
The 4-piece construction features the Dual SoftFast Core, which helps reduce spin and create faster speeds for more distance of the tee. The Mantle Layer promotes extra spin when using your shorter irons and wedges. The HEX Aerodynamics gives less in-air and therefore extra yards.
The ball caters to players that need the soft feel around the greens without the fear of losing distance. This ball is perfect for people with slower swing speeds and a need for control around the greens.
The Wilson Profile XD Golf Set is ideal for the beginner, as it comes with everything you need — clubs and a bag.
The set features the following clubs: a forged Titanium composite 460cc driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, stainless steel irons, pitching and sand wedges, and a heel/toe weighted putter. The driver is very forgiving with power weighting technology and the cavity back irons feature perimeter weighting for more forgiveness. You’ll also receive a cart bag with plenty of storage and headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
Golf chippers are great clubs and the Wilson Harmonized Chipper is an effective, easy-to-hit club at a bargain price.
Chippers are basically a hybrid between a wedge and putter. They are perfect when you’re close to the green and don’t want use a traditional wedge.
The club is designed to be a hybrid wedge/putter with a loft similar to a 7-iron and is quite helpful in tougher lies around the green. The grip is round, like an iron, for added versatility and functionality. The clubhead is anti-glare, which will help on those sunny days on the course. It also has an alignment aid which helps in pre-putt setup and consistency.
When it comes to carry golf bags, the Ogio Shadow Fuse 304 is one of the lightest at just over 4 pounds. Yet it’s quite durable as it’s made of anti-abrasion rip stop fabric.
Some of the notable features include a 4-way top with a handle; 5 zippered pockets, including water-resistant valuables pockets, apparel pockets, and pockets for balls, cell phone. and other golf accessories; a retention loop for alignment sticks; a towel loop; umbrella holder; and rain hood.
The dual-strap carrying system is padded and comfortable for those who enjoy walking the course.