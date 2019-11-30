Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearings: Schedule, Witnesses and Testimony

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues this week in the House of Representatives, with the proceedings moving from the House Intelligence Committee to the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. EST. No witnesses have been announced, but the committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler D-N.Y., is expected to hear from several legal experts to determine if there are constitutional grounds to impeach Trump.

Here’s what you need to know:

The House Judiciary Committee Has Invited President Donald Trump To Testify

BREAKING: @RepJerryNadler Notifies President @realDonaldTrump & Ranking Member Collins of Privileges Provided During Impeachment Inquiryhttps://t.co/7JXWGSJNsA pic.twitter.com/lHoCilgKai — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) November 29, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler sent a letter to President Donald Trump inviting him to testify before the committee. He gave the president a deadline of Friday, December 6 to respond.

The letter, dated November 29, reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President: Earlier this week, Chairman Schiff announced that the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is “preparing a report summarizing the evidence we have found this far which will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess.” That report will describe, among other things, “a months-long effort in which President Trump again sought foreign interference in our elections for his personal and political benefit at the expense of our national interest” and “an unprecedented campaign of obstruction in an effort to prevent the Committees from obtaining documentary evidence and testimony.” As you are also aware, the Judiciary Committee has been engaged in an investigation concerning allegations that you may have engaged in acts of obstruction of justice, as detailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

The impeachment inquiry moves into the House Judiciary Committee this week after two weeks of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. This week’s hearing is entitled “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler Said He Hopes Trump or His Lawyers Will Participate in This ‘New Phase’ of the Impeachment Process

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which is holding a hearing this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Nadler issued a statement saying he hopes the president, or his lawyers, will participate in what he calls a “new phase” of the impeachment process.

“As Chairman Schiff indicated yesterday, the impeachment inquiry is entering into a new phase. Today, we noticed a hearing on the ‘Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment.’ That hearing will take place next Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00 am. Our first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct like those against President Trump,” Nadler said in a statement.

“I have also written to President Trump to remind him that the Committee’s impeachment inquiry rules allow for the President to attend the hearing and for his counsel to question the witness panel. At base, the President has a choice to make: he can take this opportunity to be represented in the impeachment hearings, or he can stop complaining about the process. I hope that he chooses to participate in the inquiry, directly or through counsel, as other Presidents have done before him,” he said.

The White House Said Its Reviewing the Letter and Called the Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Sham Partisan Process’

UPDATE: “White House is currently reviewing Chairman Nadler’s letter – but what is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process. The President has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it." –@PressSec — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) November 27, 2019

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters that Rep. Jerry Nadler’s letter was under review.

“White House is currently reviewing Chairman Nadler’s letter – but what is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process. The President has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it,” Grisham said in a statement according to CBS News.