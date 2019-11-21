Democratic Debate Recap in Memes: Best Jokes & Tweets

A lot of serious topics were discussed during the Democratic debate on November 20, 2019. But there were a lot of highlights, jokes, and tweets during the debate too. Here’s a recap of some of the best highlights, jokes, and tweets from tonight.

Tulsi Had a Couple Showdowns with Different Candidates

Live shot of Kamala vs Tulsi debate stage pic.twitter.com/7uqshiVCSj — Nathanael Geers (@geersn) November 21, 2019

Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard had a showdown that’s been months in the making and social media couldn’t stop talking about it.

This Kamala vs Tulsi feud has been MONTHS in the making. We’ve been waiting…!!! #DemDebate — Meg. (@MegSmith24) November 21, 2019

Near the end of the debate, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg had their own showdown, when Buttigieg said she sat down with dictators, and Gabbard said that he wouldn’t have the courage as President to meet with both adversaries and friends. This was a bigger showdown than she had with Harris and no one was expecting it.

Me watching Pete and Tulsi enter the Colosseum for millennial vs millennial gladiator combat #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/GucY3BshAe — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) November 21, 2019

watching that tulsi vs pete argument unfold #demdebate pic.twitter.com/3naaumA2CE — norma (@normamacedos) November 21, 2019

And the audience was full in an the Tulsi vs Pete exchange

#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mPbJg3UNSj — CowsComeHome (@Cows_Come) November 21, 2019

Biden Said He’d Keep Punching at Domestic Violence

BIDEN ON ADDRESSING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: "We have to keep punching at it, & punching at it, & punching at it." “No. I really mean it!”#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/WOamYa9sWn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden said he’d keep punching at women’s domestic violence issues. That got a few cringes and a lot of jokes online.

Harris, as Biden was doing his “punching at it” speech pic.twitter.com/NTAgABuJmo — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 21, 2019

Bruh… VP Biden talking about ending violence against women… then says we have to involve the men and “have to keep punching at it”… ya gotta be careful w/those metaphors. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Q25flw3bE6 — Priscilla Alabi (@Priscilla_Alabi) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden talking about male violence against women on college campuses. Then we have to 'fight it, punch it and punch it and punch it." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/xpebrGBKtB — Kim B. (@KimB8788) November 21, 2019

That wasn’t his only gaffe tonight. He said that the only black Senator had supported him, and Kamala Harris had to speak out that she’s also a black Senator.

Biden: “I was supported by the only Black Woman in the Senate!” Kamala: “No! The other one is right here.” Ouch! 🤣#DemDebate 🇺🇸 — “Boats”⚓️ 🇺🇸 #ImpeachTrump since 2017 (@deckape_1) November 21, 2019

Bernie’s ‘Other than That’ Jokes Got A Lot of Attention

OMG. Bernie's joke was such a hit! "Other than that you like him." He was totally channeling my dad. #Demdebates — Katie Halper (@kthalps) November 21, 2019

Bernie Sanders had a lot of funny quips tonight. When Biden said that Kim Jong-Un had once called him a rabid dog who needed to be beaten, Sanders joked: “But other than that, I like him.”

"Other than that, I like him." Legit laughed. Excellent line from Bernie Sanders.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 21, 2019

Klobuchar’s Hair Was the Meme Leader

Am I the only one who couldnt understand Klobuchar because i was too distracted by her shaking hair? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/eqJt9Fhrza — Protocol (@Theprotocol2) November 21, 2019

Amy Klobuchar’s hair got a lot of attention. The way her hair was curled made it look like she was shaking a lot during the debate (although it was likely just her hair that was shaking.)

We're 45 minutes into the debate and Klobuchar is still shaking. What is going on? https://t.co/Bbmk6uvOUU — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 21, 2019

Every time she talked, viewers couldn’t stop talking about her hair.

Klobuchar is gonna come to the next debate with her hair like this pic.twitter.com/FhgYhXnSQZ — Corn Pop 🌽💥 (@BalzacBrad) November 21, 2019

Booker’s Marijuana Joke Was Perfect

Wouldn’t it be great if they asked the black guy on stage about black people #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/4lreYvbcn5 — ShervyseSmiles (@shervysesmiles) November 21, 2019

Cory Booker had a lot of great moments tonight that got memes and tweets. He joined in the conversation about black voters, pointing out that he’s been one his entire life and he wasn’t asked a question on the topic when others were.

Did…did Booker just say he thought Biden was high? 😳 pic.twitter.com/3OaUmnjLrJ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 21, 2019

And he makes a point to make a marijuana joke during every debate, and tonight was no exception. He said that Biden “must have been high” when he said he didn’t want to legalize marijuana. Biden’s expression while he made his statement was priceless. Biden said that he wants it decriminalized but also wants to study it more.

#DemDebate Me when Cory Booker said Joe Biden was high when he said he didn’t want to legalize marijuana pic.twitter.com/Pv5LxRQ9To — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) November 21, 2019

Many believed Kamala and Booker made a great team.

Kamala and Booker are tag team duo I didn’t know I needed for this debate, but Lord have mercy, my breath was snatched away! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZVXe04qkYO — #StillWithKap (@DMC0821) November 21, 2019

Yang Was Asked a Tough Question about Putin

Yang was asked what he would say in his first call to Putin if he won. He said, “First I’d say sorry I beat your guy.” Warren quipped: “Sorry not sorry.”

This is a developing story.