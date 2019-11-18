Duncan Walmart Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, authorities say. Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told KSWO-TV that a man with a handgun opened fire just before 10 a.m. local time.

The shooting occurred Monday, November 18, at the Walmart store located at 3393 North 81 Highway in Duncan, authorities say. The victims and the suspect have not been identified. Family members at the scene told KOKH-TV that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart. We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available,” the Duncan Police Department said on Facebook.

Few details about the shooting have been made public. Here’s what we know about the Duncan Walmart shooting so far:

1. The Shooting Left 2 Men, Including the Shooter, & a Woman Dead, Police Say

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told KOCO-TV that the shooting left two men and a woman dead.

One of the men who was killed was the shooter, according to Ford. Police initially thought the suspect might have fled from the scene and put out an alert for officers to be on the lookout for a man wearing all black, but it was later determined he was among those dead in the Walmart parking lot.

The Duncan Police later said on Facebook, “At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot. We have 3 deceased individuals. 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car. A handgun was found on scene. We will update as more information comes in.”

2. A Motive & Other Details Remain Unclear, but Family Members Say It Stemmed From a Domestic Dispute Between a Husband & Wife

Police have not released any details about a possible motive or information about the suspect and victims in the shooting. According to KOCO-TV, a witness said the shooter was confronted by another person with a gun and then shot and killed himself.

Family members told KOKH-TV the shooting began as a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, with the husband fatally shooting his wife before killing himself.

3. Local Police & the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Are at the Scene Investigating

Police swarmed the Duncan Walmart parking lot and several officers remain at the scene investigating. The scene around the shooting remains shut down and police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Duncan Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are among the agencies at the scene working to determine what happened, authorities say.

4. Schools in the City Were Locked Down as a Precaution

Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown as a precaution after the shooting was reported, according to the school district. Officials say they do not believe there was ever any threat to any of the schools in the city.

The lockdown has been lifted.

“Duncan Public Schools is aware of the report of a shooting at Duncan Wal-Mart. As always we are taking every precaution to protect our staff and students. At this time all schools are in lockdown due to this report. Schools will operate as normal, but visitors will not be admitted until police report it is safe,” Duncan Public Schools said on Facebook.

5. Duncan Is a City of About 23,000 People Located 80 Miles South of Oklahoma City

Duncan, Oklahoma, is a city of about 23,000 people located in Stephens County. The city is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

The Walmart where the shooting occurred remained open Monday morning, Duncan residents said on Facebook. Police taped off a section of the parking lot near where the shooting occurred.

Walmart said in a statement, “As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

