Why Are Flags Half Staff This Weekend? See State Proclamations for November 2-3

Why are flags half-staff this weekend, November 2-3? Although there are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump, a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset on Saturday and Sunday. These are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Here’s a look at the people being honored this weekend by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

In New York, flags will fly half-staff on all state buildings on November 2 in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Thomas J.E. Crotty of Buffalo, who served in World War II. He died in a POW camp in the Philippines in July 1942. His body is being buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Buffalo on November 2.

Crotty was the first Coast Guard POW since 1812 when he was captured, Fredericksburg.com reported. His remains were identified in September through dental and anthropological analysis, matching DNA samples provided by his family. He was assigned to the Pacific fleet just three months before Pearl Harbor. He was an ordnance specialist. He died of diphtheria in the POW camp two months after he was taken captive.

In Virginia, the state flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days, from October 29 to November 28, in honor of Gov. Gerald Baliles. He died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer. He served as Virginia’s governor from 1986 to 1990. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement:

I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Governor Gerald Baliles. As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives. He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments. Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant. While his accomplishments in office were, and remain, impressive, I will miss him for the kind ear and the sound advice he was always willing to give to me. Pam and I send our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, and loved ones. I have directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Governor Baliles’ honor for the next 30 days.”

In Arkansas, flags are flying half-staff from October 29 until the day of internment in honor of John Winfield Walker, who was born in 1937. He passed away on October 28 and served as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives for eight years. He was a prominent civil rights attorney. You can read the proclamation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson below or at this link.

In Ohio, state and national flags will be half-staff from October 22 through sunset on the day of his funeral on November 2 to honor Corporal Thomas Cole Walker. Flags will be half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ashtabula County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Officer Tower. Walker was killed during a training exercise in Fort Stewart in Georgia. He was only 22. Walker’s funeral is scheduled for November 2 at 2 p.m. at New Leaf United Methodist Church. His body will be returned home on October 29 and a procession will accompany him to the Marcy Funeral Home. Visitation will be November 1 at the New Leaf United Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m and 6-9 p.m, then November 2 from 12-2 p.m.

In West Virginia, the U.S. and state flags will fly half-staff at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and at all state facilities in Mercer County. Gov. Jim Justice’s proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Robert E. “Bob” Holroyd was born on the fifteenth day of September, Nineteen Hundred Thirty-nine, in Princeton, West Virginia, the son of Frank Jackson and Virginia Lazenby Holroyd; and WHEREAS, Bob Holroyd graduated from Princeton High School and went on to major in political science at West Virginia University before volunteering for the United States Marine Corps to serve during the Korean Conflict; and WHEREAS, Bob Holroyd graduated with his Juris Doctorate from West Virginia Law School in Nineteen Hundred Fifty-eight and returned to Princeton, founding Johnston Holroyd & Associates as well as serving as one of the organizers of Princeton Community Hospital; and WHEREAS, Bob Holroyd was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in Nineteen Hundred Sixty-four and was appointed to the School Building Authority in Two Thousand Three and was still serving a term to end in July, Two Thousand Twenty-one; and WHEREAS, Delegate Bob Holroyd served on the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee for two terms, as a Delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Nineteen Hundred Seventy-six, as a consultant to the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and correction and to the International Association of Chiefs of Police; and WHEREAS, Delegate Bob Holroyd served his community as a past member and officer in Princeton’s Junior Chamber of Commerce and was an active member in the Princeton Rotary Club, and was a current member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars-VFW, American Legion, Elks, Moose, and Mercer County’s and West Virginia’s State Bar Associations; and WHEREAS, Delegate Bob Holroyd, a committed and respected public servant and a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and neighbor, died on the Twenty-seventh day of October, Two Thousand Nineteen; and WHEREAS, Delegate Bob Holroyd is survived by his twin brother, Fredrick Fairfax (Sarah) Holroyd; daughters, Elizabeth “B” (Forrest) Holroyd and Mary Jacqueline (Samuel) Holroyd; son, Magistrate William Frank “Bill” Holroyd; grandchildren, Emilie Elizabeth “Bess” (Gene) Dolin, Emma Hay (Mickey) Gardner, Robe1i Allen “Bob” (Erin) Gardner, and Elizabeth Burney “B” (Caleb) Gardner; great granddaughter, Metta; and several nieces and nephews and grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emi1ie Adams Holroyd; brother, Frank Jackson Holroyd; sister, Diane Holroyd Nichols; and infant son, Robert Edward Holroyd, Jr.; and WHEREAS, the citizens of the State of West Virginia, friends, and associates of Delegate Bob Holroyd desire to recognize his dedicated public service to the Great State of West Virginia, and to acknowledge his valuable contributions to the State. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JIM JUSTICE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of West Virginia, do hereby ORDER that, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate Robert E. “Bob” Holroyd, the United States and West Virginia State flag displayed at the Capitol Complex in Charleston, West Virginia, and at all State facilities throughout Mercer County, West Virginia, shall be lowered to half-staff from dawn to dusk on the Second day of November, Two Thousand Nineteen, the day of services celebrating his life.”

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.

