‘For All Mankind’: Schedule, Cast, & How to Watch Online

The first three episodes of the new sci-fi TV series for Apple TV Plus, For All Mankind, is already available. Here’s a look at the show’s schedule, how to watch online, and the cast. This series is by Ron Moore and is attracting attention from fans who loved his Battlestar Galactica series.

‘For All Mankind’ Schedule

For All Mankind premiered its first three episodes on November 1. After this, one new episode will air weekly every Friday. According to Apple TV’s website, it appeared that new episodes would premiere at 12 a.m. Pacific on Friday (2 a.m. Central.) But when Heavy checked Apple TV Plus at 1:30 a.m. Central, the episodes were already online and available to watch. So if you’re wanting to watch as soon as they’re posted, it’s a good idea to start looking off and on after it turns midnight in your time zone every week, until we get a better idea of the episodes’ timing.

The first three episodes are titled Red Moon, He Built the Saturn V, and Prime Crew. There are 10 episodes total this season. Here are the rest of the episodes:

November 8: Nixon’s Women

November 15: Into the Abyss

November 22: Home Again

November 29: Hi Bob

December 6: Rupture

December 13: Dangerous Liaisons

December 20: A City Upon a Hill

How to Watch ‘For All Mankind’ Online

RT RonDMoore: Check out our sneak peak of the #ForAllMankind opening credits below, and catch the first three episodes of the show this Friday on AppleTV! pic.twitter.com/xxcSCiGDRe – AppleTV — CinemApp News (@CinemApp_CineUK) November 1, 2019

You do not need to download a new app to access Apple TV Plus. It is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices listed above. You’ll just need to sign in with your Apple ID, choose the Apple TV Plus option, and pay for the service. It’s simple to get started.

The service costs $4.99 a month, but you can also try it for free for seven days to see if you like it before committing. After the free trial ends, a monthly subscription will cost $4.99 a month.

Apple notes: “Starting November 1, 2019, you can sign up in the Apple TV app or on tv.apple.com for a 7 day free trial that auto-renews into a monthly subscription. Pricing and further details are available on apple.com/apple-tv-plus.”

If you bought a new Apple device any time after September 10, you can get an Apple TV Plus account free for a year. Devices that work with this offer include iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The device must have been purchased from Apple or an authorized reseller in order to get this offer. To learn how to activate this free offer, see Heavy’s story here.

Compatible devices include the following:

iPhone or iPod touch with the latest iOS

iPad with the latest iPadOS

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with the latest tvOS

A smart TV or streaming box that supports the Apple TV app.

It will be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019, and newer Samsung smart TVs

A Mac with the latest macOS

Safari, Firefox, or Chrome browser with tv.apple.com

The Apple TV app will be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future but it is not compatible yet.

“Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later or macOS Catalina to play or mirror Apple TV+ originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.”

‘For All Mankind’ Cast

The synopsis for the series reads: “Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This ‘what if’ take on history from Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) spotlights the lives of NASA astronauts – the heroes and rock stars of their time – and their families.”

The cast includes the following.

Joel Kinnaman stars as Ed Baldwin. His many credits include Hanna, Altered Carbon (Takeshi Kovacs), House of Cards (Will Conway), The Killing (Stephen Holder), Jonathan Falk (Frank Wagner), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 183 Days, Second Avenue, Storstad, and much more.

Michal Dorman stars as Gordon ‘Gordo’ Stevens. His credits include Patriot (John Tavner), Wonderland (Tom), Serangoon Road, Wild Boys (Dan Sinclair), The Time of Our Lives, Killer Elite, The Secret Life of Us (Christian Hayden), and more.

Wrenn Schmidt stars as Margo Madison. Her credits include The Looming Tower (Diane Marsh), Outcast (Megan), Person of Interest (Dr. Iris Campbell), 13 Hours, Tyrant (Jenna Olsen), The Americans (Kate), Boardwalk Empire (Julia), and more.

Sarah Jones stars as Tracy Stevens. Her credits include Damnation (Amelia), The Path (Alison), Texas Rising (Pauline), Vegas (Mia), Lauren, Kendra (Kendra), Alcatraz (Det. Rebecca Madsen), Sons of Anarchy (Polly), Big Love, The Wedding Bells, Huff, and more.

Shantel VanSanten stars as Karen Baldwin. Her credits include Shooter (Julie), The Boys (Becca), Scorpion, The Flash (Patty Spivot), The Messengers (Vera), Gang Related (Jessica), Beauty and the Beast (Tyler), One Tree Hill (Quinn), and more.

Jodi Balfour stars as Ellen Waverly. Her many credits include Rellik, True Detective, The Rest of Us, The Crown, Quarry, The Best Laid Plans, Bomb Girls, Primeval, and more.

Sonya Walger stars as Molly Cobb. Her credits include The Catch (Margot), Criminal Minds, Power, Elementary, The Gambler, Parenthood (Meredith), Common Law, In Treatment, Flashforward (Dr. Olivia Benford), Lost (Penelope), Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (Michelle), Sleeper Cell, CSI: NY (Jane), Coupling, The Mind of the Married Man, and more.

Chris Bauer stars as Deke Slayton. His credits include The Duece (Bobby), 3 Days with Dad, Modern Family, A Dog’s Way Home, Law & Order True Crime (Tim), Survivor’s Remorse (Jimmy), American Crime Story (Tom), Full Circle, True Blood (Andy Bellefleur), The Divide, Life on Mars, Smith (Agent Dodd), The Lost Room, Tilt, Jonny Zero, Third Watch, The Wire (Frank), and much more.

