Man With Machete at Sunset, Highland by Chick-fil-A [VIDEO]

A man armed with a machete caused a major disturbance near the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to ABC7 and KTLA-TV. You can see video from the scene later in this story.

Witness video “shows a man holding what appears to be a machete standing near a black car in the drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A,” KTLA-TV reported, adding that the man crashed into LAPD vehicles in the car and then tried to run away.

ABC7 reporter Miriam Hernandez shared this video on Twitter, writing, “#BREAKING! Bystander shoots video of MACHETE man on the run. #LAPD officer approaches. Machete man about to clobbered him. Then OIS. #Sunset Blvd at Las Palmas.”

#BREAKING! Bystander shoots video of MACHETE man on the run. #LAPD officer approaches. Machete man about to clobbered him. Then OIS. #Sunset Blvd at Las Palmas. pic.twitter.com/2SAYk58XYc — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) November 25, 2019

A Witness Said the Police Were ‘Chasing Down’ a Man Running With a Machete

UPDATE: We can confirm the suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Please stay clear of the area and expect traffic delays due to street closures. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 25, 2019

An eyewitness provided a gripping account to KTLA.

“You see the guy pretty much running with a machete, and as he’s running with the machete he’s pretty much got the cops chasing down,” Clinton Gunnels, who witnessed the incident, said to KTLA. “They kind of gave him a second to surrender, but he highjacked a car and then the driver hops out of the car and that’s when he hopped over to the driver’s seat and that’s when he drove off.”

LAPD HQ confirmed that there was an officer-related shooting, writing on its Twitter page, “There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in Hollywood, in the area of Sunset Blvd and Highland Ave. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available.”

Police added, “We can confirm the suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Please stay clear of the area and expect traffic delays due to street closures.”

ABC7 reported that Los Angeles Police “shot a person armed with a machete” during the November 25, 2019 incident which resulted in a massive law enforcement response to the scene. The suspect was hospitalized and an officer injured, but preliminary reports indicate no one was killed.

“This is a developing emergency and will take several hours. Please retweet or distribute to your influence groups to keep traffic clear of the area. Thank you!” The LAPD’s Hollywood Division advised on Twitter.

Captain Steve Lurie, commanding officer of the LAPD Hollywood Division, wrote on Twitter, “Please stay clear of Las Palmas and Sunset. We are involved in an investigation of an officer related emergency. Traffic will be closed for several hours. I appreciate your cooperation.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the initial call came in around 11:30 a.m. for a robbery.