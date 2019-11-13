John Bellinger III, Bill Taylor’s Attorney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The public impeachment hearings begin this week, and, according to NPR, the first week will focus on testimonies from three officials who handled U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine: William (Bill) Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch. Taylor, who is the top diplomat in Ukraine, is represented by attorney John B. Bellinger III.

On October 3, 2019, a transcript of text exchanges was released between Taylor and Gordon Sondland, including one text, sent on September 9, 2019 by Taylor, that has garnered particular attention. It reads ” “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.” In response, Sondland wrote “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text If you still have concerns I recommend you give Lisa Kenna or S a call to discuss them directly. Thanks.”

As you watch Bill Taylor’s testimony during the impeachment hearings, here’s what you need to know about his attorney John Bellinger:

1. Bellinger Was One of the ‘Never Trump’ Republicans Who Opposed Trump’s Candidacy During the 2016 Presidential Race

Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

According to ForeignPolicy.com, Bellinger reflected back on the letter he drafted before Trump was elected, saying “I think every word has turned out to be true, and worse.” He later added that although the 2016 letter said that Trump could not be trusted to manage nuclear weaponry, “It would never have occurred to me that he would literally be taunting North Korea by Twitter with the size of his nuclear button.”

In a series of tweets, Donald Trump objected to Bellinger and Taylor’s involvement in the hearings, writing “Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency…. Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems!”

CNN reports that there is no evidence to support claims that Taylor, like his attorney Bellinger, is a “Never Trumper.”

2. Bellinger Is a Partner at Arnold & Porter & Head of the Firm’s Global Law & Public Policy Practice

According to Arnold & Porter’s website, John Bellinger joined the law firm in 2009; his focus areas are in Global Law and Policy, National Security, International Trade, and Litigation.

Bellinger received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, his MA in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia, and his JD from Harvard Law School.

3. Bellinger Served as Legal Adviser for the US Department of State & National Security Council Under George W. Bush’s Administration

John Bellinger worked with incoming national security advisor John Bolton in the Bush administration. Here's what he has to say about Bolton's legacy toward the International Criminal Court: https://t.co/8m0W3FuF1T — Lawfare (@lawfareblog) March 28, 2018

Before joining Arnold & Porter, Bellinger held senior Presidential appointments within the United States government. From 2005 to 2009, he was the Legal Adviser to the Department of State under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Prior to that, from 2001 to 2005, he was Senior Associate Counsel to the President and Legal Adviser to the National Security Council at the White House under the administration of former President George W. Bush. He held that position during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and is credited as “one of the principal drafters of the legislation that created the Director of National Intelligence.”

His bio explains that “As the State Department Legal Adviser-a Senate-confirmed position and the most senior international lawyer in the US Government-Mr. Bellinger directed more than 170 lawyers on domestic and international law matters affecting US foreign relations. Before joining the State Department, Mr. Bellinger managed Secretary Rice’s confirmation process and co-directed her State Department transition team. In 2009, Mr. Bellinger received the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award.”

4. Bellinger Also Represents P. Michael McKinley in His Impeachment Testimony

In addition to representing Bill Taylor, Bellinger is also serving as the attorney for P. Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to NBC News, Bellinger was by McKinley’s side as he arrived for his private deposition at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, October 16.

Following the deposition, the transcript of McKinley’s testimony was released to the public, naming John B. Bellinger III as “For P. Michael MicKinley,” along with John D. Cella. The transcript can be read in full on NPR.com .

5. Bellinger Is 1 of 4 U.S. Members of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague

Bellinger holds a number of prestigious legal positions, including his place as one of only 4 United States members of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. According to The Hague Justice Portal, “the Permanent Court of Arbitration is the oldest global institution for the settlement of international disputes.”

Responsibilities for that position center around resolving international disputes. The Permanent Court of Arbitration’s arbitrators for each case are selected by the parties themselves, unlike the International Court of Justice which has sitting judges (Bellinger is also a member of the US National Group, which nominates those judges).