Justin Heideman aka Vanilla Funk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Heideman is viral sensation Vanilla Funk the drum major from Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Heideman originally joined the band as a trumpet player before becoming one of the band’s four majors.

According to statistics, Jefferson Davis High School’s student body is 94 percent African-American, two percent White, two percent Hispanic and 1 percent Asian.

1. Heideman’s Viral Success Has Seen Him Gain 100,000 Followers

Heideman is known by his bandmates as “Vanilla Funk.” At the time of writing, Heideman has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Heideman said when he hit 100,000 followers, “I cannot believe I’ve actually done it. Thank you all for this amazing 100,000 followers I never thought I’d see the day. you guys are all amazing.” Heideman then goes on to namecheck his other band members who helped to make it possible.

Heideman describes himself on his Instagram bio as the “Trumpet Screaming 🎺 Future Dreaming 😴 Wheeling Dealing 🤑 Son of a Gun 🔥… JD Marching Vols Trumpet/Head Drum Major.” The video that springboarded Heideman’s success was this one which featured footage of Heideman marching with commentary from @PubbyLongWay. Heideman said that video was taken during the homecoming parade, two days before a game.

2. Heideman Counts Rapper Nelly Among His New Fans

In an interview with the Rogers Brothers, Heideman says that he counts rapper Nelly among his followers. During that same interview, Heideman said that he was inspired to get involved in the school band through his father who was a trumpet player.

3. The School’s Band Director Doesn’t Doubt That Heideman Stands Out Because of His Race

In an interview regarding his viral success, the school’s band director Brandon Howard told ABC 3340, “You really can’t help but see color. Everybody that’s not here with us on a daily basis stands out to them automatically. He is the first thing that they see.”

4. Heideman Said He Left for Work One Morning With 800 Followers & When He Returned He Had 10,000

Him: “If it wasn’t for my band, I wouldn’t be this viral sensation. I’m just someone of a different race who does what other people been doing.” Y’all: “Proving it’s not about how you look, but what you can do.” Whiteboy John really laid it out and y’all still got it wrong. 🤡 https://t.co/KThbyg5uvI — CHIKA (@oranicuhh) November 7, 2019

Heideman described how one video went viral when speaking to ABC 3340. Heideman says, “It went berserk. I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I had 800 followers that morning. Then I went to work. When I came back I had 10,000.” Heideman added, “Without this band, I wouldn’t be the viral sensation. Like, oh I finally people catch the hard work that we do.” He went on, “I’m just somebody that just happens to be a different race that does what other people have been done.

5. Heideman’s Humility Is Reflected on His Facebook Page

Heideman’s humble attitude is reflected on his Facebook page where he lists this as his favorite quote, “Successful people aren’t successful because they don’t fail, they’re successful because they learn from their failures.”

In February 2019, Heideman and his band were invited to perform at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.

