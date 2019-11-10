Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 10

Smoke billowed over the Hollywood sign as a brush fire spread near the iconic Warner Bros. Studios over the weekend.

A man was arrested at the University of Alabama football game… over a balloon.

Instagram will begin hiding “likes” for some users beginning this week.

And check out how a bride helped her younger brother pop the question to his girlfriend during the reception.

TOP STORY: Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation at Warner Bros. Studio

A brush fire in the Hollywood Hills called the Barham Fire sparked Saturday afternoon near the famous Warner Bros. Studios and the Hollywood sign. Firefighters said the flames scorched about 34 acres, but luckily spread at a relatively slower rate than more recent wildfires due to calmer winds.

More than 230 firefighters were called out to battle the fire and prevent it from spreading closer to homes. Officials said the Hollywood Hills terrain made combating this fire a challenge. Deputy Chief Armando Hogan explained, “Our firefighters are making a very aggressive attack but it’s very high brush, about 6 feet plus, very dense, so it’s really difficult for us to be able to get into those areas. We’re allowing the fire to kind of burn right to the roadway because this is a natural barrier for us.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not issue mandatory evacuation orders. But the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank was evacuated as a precaution. The fire was about 15 percent contained by the end of the day and officials said that crews continued to battle the flames overnight.

The LAFD said in a news release, “Preliminary indications are that there was no homeless encampments in or around the fire’s point of origin. Our Arson Investigators will continue to work in determining the cause.” Click here for videos and maps of the fire.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Baby Trump Balloon’ Was Trending On Twitter After What Happened At the Alabama-LSU Football Game

A man was arrested before the football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University on Saturday afternoon after showing his displeasure with a certain symbol outside of the stadium. The “Baby Trump balloon” first debuted in London in 2018 as a way to “troll” the president during a trip to the UK and replicas of it have popped up from time to time in the United States.

Protesters raised money to rent and display the balloon near the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Alabama. President Trump and the First Lady attended Saturday’s game and received a largely warm reception from fans inside the stadium.

A man identified as Hoyt Hutchinson posted a video to social media sharing his anger over having the balloon there. He announced ahead of time that he would “go pop this balloon without a doubt.” And that’s exactly what he did. Hutchinson was accused of using a knife to stab and deflate the 20-foot balloon. He was arrested at the scene and has been charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief.

After posting bond, Hutchinson shared an updated video message. He told followers on social media, “Some liberals tried to come to my hometown and start some trouble, and that ain’t happening. I did get arrested and I got charged. But that’s alright. I’d do it again if given the opportunity.” Read more here.

OFF-BEAT: Instagram to Begin Hiding ‘Likes’ For Some Users In the United States This Week

Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 9, 2019

Instagram has been running a pilot program to make “likes” private in at least seven other countries. Now, the test is coming to the United States. CEO Adam Mosseri announced that a “small portion of people” would notice the change as Instagram gradually rolls it out beginning this week.

Individual users will still be able to see how many people “liked” their posts. But no one else will be able to see that metric. Instagram has said in statements that it wants its users to “focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get.”

Mosseri has explained that the goal is to ensure that Instagram users feel safe on the platform and to shift the site away from being a popularity contest. He said in a recent interview, “The idea is to try to ‘depressurize’ Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them.”

It’s yet to be seen how the shift will impact marketing strategies for businesses that use Instagram to attract customers and advertisers.

No better time than the present to send your presents! Check out https://t.co/INeKrksjim to get all of the holiday shipping deadlines. 🎁 #usps #sendjoy pic.twitter.com/9Eb1iyj3X6 — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) November 5, 2019

The U.S. Postal Service says it expects to deliver 28 million packages per day between December 16 and 21, and more than 800 million in total between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Arctic blast to set hundreds of records this week.

Elon Musk’s Tesla pickup truck will be unveiled on November 21.

The 2019 People’s Choice Awards is tonight. Here’s how to watch.

Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl for the rebooted series.

At my cousin wedding and my brother did this….. pic.twitter.com/lBFMKTCIZf — NEXT⬆️ (@Devon0Jones) November 3, 2019

A Texas bride decided to share her big day with her younger brother and the video of the surprise has gone viral. Sierra McGinty-Rush knew that her brother, Solomon McGinty, was planning to ask his girlfriend to marry him. She persuaded him to pop the question during her wedding reception so that she could watch the moment happen.

McGinty-Rush told Good Morning America that her brother was apprehensive about using her wedding as the venue for the proposal because he didn’t want to pull the attention from his sister. But McGinty-Rush insisted that it was a great idea. “Nothing was taken away from me, and even if it was, that’s my brother. I don’t mind sharing it with him. That’s why it was my idea.”

In the video, which has been seen more than 4 million times, you can see McGinty-Rush prepare to toss the bouquet. But instead, she turns and walks it to her brother’s girlfriend, Baylee Gillmore. Gilmore appears confused at first but then turns and sees Solomon down on one knee, prompting loud cheers from the crowd. Congratulations!

