Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 16

More than two dozen children were found crammed into a basement in Colorado. Police said the daycare facility owner had been using a fake wall to hide the overcrowding from both parents and investigators.

Nissan is recalling thousands of vehicles because a problem with the brakes could spark a fire.

And a man in Texas appeared to have an eye that looked like it was straight out of the Lord of the Rings.

TOP STORY: Daycare In Colorado Hid Children Behind a False Wall

The Play Mountain Place daycare center in Colorado Springs was licensed to care for no more than six children at the time. But police have discovered that the owner was housing more than four times that number inside the residence.

Carla Faith operates the daycare facility and her home is also on the property. The Colorado Springs Police Department explained in a statement that they were asked to check out the facility after receiving a report about alleged overcrowding.

Officers said that there were no children in the licensed area at the time of the search. But they heard the sounds of children playing coming from Faith’s home. Investigators then discovered a false wall that led down to a basement. 26 children, all under the age of three, were found in the basement along with two adults.

The children were all returned to their parents and the facility’s childcare license was immediately suspended. Charges of child abuse relating to neglect were filed against Faith and the other two workers, but those charges have been dropped as investigators determine how best to move forward.

One parent told local news outlet KKTV, “I’m really hoping nothing more nefarious has been going on and that in fact, it is an overcrowding issue which is bad enough as it is. I wouldn’t have brought him there knowing that.”

Another parent said that she had always dropped her child off in the licensed facility and never knew about the basement. She said she felt “betrayed” by the daycare owner when describing what the room looked like. “The room smelled of unchanged diapers and several of the kids were crying- everything was the exact antithesis of everything I had been led to believe my child was experiencing during the days they spent at Play Mountain. My immediate hope was that this was a one-time thing, but in the corner of the basement there were cubbies with children’s names on them holding diapers, including my own child’s, leading me to believe this is a place they had regularly spent time.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Nissan Vehicles Recalled Due to Fire Danger

If you drive a Nissan, you may need to take it back to the dealership for a fix. The automaker is recalling about 400,000 vehicles because of a problem with the braking system that could start a fire.

Nissan explained in a document to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the seal can become worn down, causing brake fluid to leak. A warning light would illuminate to alert the driver. But if the driver ignores the warning, the leak could “create an electrical short in the actuator circuit” and spark flames.

Nissan says that it will reach out to individual owners in early December once the remedy is ready to go. Nissan drivers will be able to bring their vehicles into authorized Nissan dealers for a free fix. The impacted vehicles include:

Nissan Murano SUV, model years 2015 to 2018

Maxima sedans, model years 2016 to 2018

Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs, model years 2017 to 2019

OFF-BEAT: Texas Man Has a Flaming Eye

Ok, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. The man’s eye is not actually on fire. But the rim of his eyeball certainly looks like it has sparked flames.

A patient in Texas didn’t have any specific complaints about his vision. A prior doctor had prescribed him medications to lower the pressure in his eye; he has a family history of glaucoma. But after relocating to Texas, the man’s new eye doctor determined that something else was going on.

The doctors determined that the man had “pigment dispersion syndrome,” a rare genetic condition in which material from the backside of the iris moves to the front of the eye. The condition can lead to the eye’s drainage system to get backed up, and ultimately damage the eye. The man’s condition was documented in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to ARS Technica, the doctors treated the man’s drainage issues with a laser procedure. The patient will continue to take prescription eye drops to keep the pressure in his eyes down.

Two teenagers were killed by a gunman at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California: Dominic Blackwell and Gracie Muehlberger.

Two people were injured in a shooting during a football game at Pleasantville High School in New Jersey.

A teen girl tried to free her sister from NYPD custody by opening the cruiser door. See the video.

The FDA says Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs.

James Holzhauer won the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.

Nike has unveiled a new tennis shoe that it says will help professionals who have to be on their feet all day. The company explained in a statement that the Nike Air Zoom Pulse shoe was designed specifically for doctors, nurses, and other health care providers.

Nike says that it tested the sneakers on workers at a children’s hospital in Portland, Oregon to make sure that they were comfortable even after several hours of wear. During the research, Nike says it found that most nurses walk up to five miles per shift and sit for less than an hour.

The sneakers do not have laces. Instead, Nike included an elastic strap with the idea that the shoe should be easy to take on and off. There is also a special coating to protect against spills. The Air Zoom Pulse is expected to go on sale in December.

