Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 24

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is reportedly on the mend after another trip to the hospital this weekend.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph learns his punishment for his role in the brawl with Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett.

And a certain type of lunch meat is not allowed into the United States.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

The status of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health is back in the headlines. The 86-year-old Justice was hospitalized after experiencing “chills and fever.”

According to a statement from the high court’s public information office, Justice Ginsburg was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. She was then transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for “further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.”

The statement adds that after receiving fluids, “her symptoms have abated.” Justice Ginsburg expects to be released from the hospital sometime today.

This is the second time this month that Justice Ginsburg’s health has been called into question. She missed oral arguments on November 13 due to a reported stomach bug. Over the summer, she received treatment for pancreatic cancer. In 2018, she had surgery for lung cancer. She also battled cancer in 2009 and 1999.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She has vowed to remain on the court as long as her health, both physical and mental, allows it.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph Fined $50,000 For Brawl With Myles Garrett

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been ordered to pay a $50,000 fine following his on-the-field brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. In the final seconds of the game on November 14, the two began fighting after Garrett tackled Rudolph.

Garrett managed to get Rudolph’s helmet and hit the quarterback over the head with it. Several other players jumped into the melee to throw punches. Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, a decision that was upheld upon appeal. Rudulph avoided suspension but the league announced yesterday that he would face a fine. Both teams and nearly three-dozen other players were also issued fines for the brawl.

During the investigation after the game, Garrett said that the fight escalated because Rudolph had used a racial slur on the field. Rudolph has denied that claim and the NFL said there was “no such evidence” that a slur was used.

In a statement, Garrett stood by his claim but added that he had been under the impression that the NFL hearing was supposed to have been kept private.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

OFF-BEAT: Black Market Bologna Seized At the Border

No bologna! #CBP agriculture specialists seize big load of prohibited meat. Details: https://t.co/OgXBLcBZTj pic.twitter.com/fOoGbSDbqm — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) November 22, 2019

Here’s a random piece of law enforcement trivia you likely didn’t expect to learn today. It is against the law to bring bologna into the United States from Mexico! Yes, the deli meat that Mom put in your school lunchbox.

Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, Texas, recently seized 14 rolls of bologna at a port of entry. According to a news release, “Bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.”

Officials stopped a Chevrolet pickup with a Texas license plate at the border on Thursday. The driver said he was carrying frozen rolls of turkey ham, but a search of the vehicle revealed that he had 154 pounds of Mexican bologna behind a rear seat. U.S. Customs says the meat was destroyed and the driver was released.

El Paso Port Director Beverly Good advised in the release, “It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

The American Music Awards are tonight on ABC. Click here to see who’s performing and presenting.

Justin Timberlake had fans buzzing after he was photographed holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright. He’s been married to Jessica Biel since 2012.

Officials say a homemade “ghost gun” was used in the school shooting at Saugus High School in California.

Four people were injured in an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots production facility in Kentucky.

Climate protesters stormed the field during the football game between Harvard and Yale on Saturday.

CHECK THIS OUT

Chicago woman Jenny Doan has set a world record for the longest hula-hooping session ever completed. Doan hula-hooped for 100 hours, smashing the previous record which was nearly 75 hours.

Doan live-streamed the event from the District Brew Yards bar in Chicago. According to the rules put in place by the Guinness Book of World Records, Doan was allowed a five-minute break per hour. She banked much of that time in order to take a three-hour nap during the marathon.

Doan told WTTW-TV that she kept her motivation up through her music selection. She listened to bands such as Taking Back Sunday and Blink 182 because of the memories they would elicit. “The music brings me back to parts of my life without pain.” Doan also used the hula-hooping record to raise donations for the charity Mental Health America.

During the final moments of the marathon, Doan playlist was set to “We Are the Champions.” In a video posted to Instagram, you can see her pose by the time clock before collapsing onto a mattress while hugging a stuffed animal.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.