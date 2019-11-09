Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 9

Medical researchers may have figured out a way to eliminate HIV and AIDS with new gene therapy.

Streaming services such as Netflix and HBO are considering ways to crack down on the practice of sharing passwords.

And across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hinting that they’re planning for a second child.

TOP STORY: Medical Company Claims to Have Found a Cure For HIV

A medical company in Maryland says it has found a potential cure for HIV and AIDS. American Gene Technologies, which is based in Rockville, Maryland, has submitted paperwork to the U.S Food and Drug Administration for permission to begin testing its therapy on humans, potentially as soon as January.

The therapy is called AGT103-T. The company explained in a news release that the gene therapy is a “genetically-modified cell product made from a person’s own cells.” The treatment works by putting a person’s own cells to work repairing damage to the immune system caused by HIV. The researchers say that the AGT103-T drug “should work to remove infected cells from the body and decrease or eliminate the need for lifelong antiretroviral treatment.”

An estimated 1.1 million people over age 13 in the United States are living with HIV. The Centers for Disease Control says that as many as 14 percent of those living with HIV do not know they have it. It’s estimated that as of 2016, an estimated 162,500 people were living with HIV but had not yet been diagnosed.

The Chief Science Officer for American Gene Technologies, C. David Pauza, said of the FDA filing, “We are excited to have reached this milestone of submitting our first IND application to the FDA for an HIV gene/cell therapy. This event brings us closer to reaching our mission to transform lives with genetic medicines… Our aim is to treat HIV disease with an innovative cell and gene therapy that reconstitutes immunity to HIV and will control virus growth in the absence of antiretroviral drugs.”

OFF-Beat: Password Sharing May Become a Thing of the Past

How many of your streaming services do you actually pay for? Many of us share accounts with friends and family members in order to binge-watch our favorite shows streaming on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and Amazon. But the streaming and cable companies are reportedly planning new strategies to prevent this kind of sharing.

According to Bloomberg, the two entities leading the charge are Netflix and HBO. Company executives are reportedly considering changes such as requiring customers to change their passwords on a regular basis. The companies are also considering implementing a system in which a code is sent to the user’s phone in order to sign in. Thumbprint sign-in is another strategy being considered.

The research firm Parks Associates estimates that media companies will lose out on as much as $6.6 billion in revenue in 2019 due to password-sharing and piracy. But companies are also concerned that cracking down will not lead to increased revenue because many viewers won’t sign up for their own accounts anyway. In addition, several streaming services allow for multiple streams at once so that households can share accounts. The media giants do not agree on where to draw the line.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hint About Baby #2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby boy Archie is six months old. And the royal couple is dropping hints that they are thinking about giving Archie a sibling sooner rather than later.

Prince Harry set tongues wagging after he and Markle dropped in on a gathering of military families earlier this week. He was asking fellow parents what it was like adding a second child to the family. A mother who attended the event, Susie Stringfellow, told a UK news outlet, “Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.”

In the meantime, Harry and Meghan are planning to introduce Archie to the United States shortly. Entertainment Tonight reports that the family will visit Meghan’s mother for the holidays.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more than 170 potential record-setting cold high temperatures Monday to Wednesday. https://t.co/TsqCRbqaDF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 9, 2019

A couple in Austin, Texas, has been named the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records. John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105. On December 15, they will celebrate 80 years of marriage. https://t.co/Yoq3y9x9Ln — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2019

Meet the Hendersons! John and Charlotte are in the Guinness World Records as the oldest living couple in the world.

John is 106 and Charlotte is 105. The couple first met during college at the University of Texas in 1934. CNN reports that Charlotte was studying to become a teacher and John was on the football team.

They tied the knot in 1939 and will celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary on December 15.

The Hendersons live in a retirement community in Austin, Texas. John told CNN that the secret to longevity is “moderation” and getting along with your spouse.

