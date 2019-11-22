Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 22

McDonald’s workers say a store redesign has put employees in danger and have filed a lawsuit against the fast-food chain.

The lettuce in your fridge may make you sick. Read on for details on a recall impacting nearly half the country.

And a man is arrested for impersonating a pilot in a plot that’s been compared to the hit movie Catch Me If You Can.

TOP STORY: McDonald’s Workers Sue the Company Over Safety Concerns

McDonald’s is in hot water with some of its employees. A group of 17 workers from 13 restaurants in Chicago has filed a lawsuit against the fast-chain organization in the Circuit Court of Cook County in Illinois. They allege that McDonald’s has put its workers in danger with a store redesign.

The counters were lowered as a part of recent remodels and other barriers at check-out counters have been removed. The McDonald’s employees say that the new layout of the stores makes it too easy for customers to jump over the counter and attack them. The lawsuit explains that Chicago police respond to at least 20 emergency calls to McDonald’s locations every day.

According to Reuters, the workers claim in the lawsuit that they have been held up at gunpoint, had equipment thrown at them, been beaten with wet-floor signs and even been urinated on by customers. The AP also reports that, according to the lawsuit, McDonald’s ignored workers’ recommendation that the drive-thru windows be small enough to prevent customers from crawling through them. Workers have also advocated for having locks on the bathroom doors to protect workers who have to clean them while alone at night.

McDonald’s released a statement in response to the lawsuit: “McDonald’s takes seriously its responsibility to provide and foster a safe working environment for our employees, and along with our franchisees, continue to make investments in training programs that uphold safe environments for customers and crew members.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Salad Recalled Amid Outbreak of E. Coli

If you’ve recently purchased salad from Walmart, Target, or Aldi, check the labeling on the bag. The company Missa Bay, LLC is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. Coli bacteria. The recalled items include more than 30 types of packaged salads. Click here for the full list of items and here for images of the product labels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 17 people in 8 states have been treated for E. Coli infections. No deaths have been reported. The bacteria can cause vomiting and bloody diarrhea in patients.

The salad products were produced between October 14 and 16th. The bags include the following label: EST. 18502B. The products were shipped to 22 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

OFF-BEAT: Frequent Flier Arrested For Impersonating a Pilot

He allegedly donned a pilot's uniform in order to fool airport workers into letting him bypass security lines and get seat upgrades. And apparently it worked — until he was arrested. https://t.co/Az8RyYqSg7 — CNN International (@cnni) November 21, 2019

A man from India is accused of carrying out a scheme that was reminiscent of the hit movie Catch Me If You Can. Police say Rajan Mahbubani, 48, pretended to be a pilot for the airline Lufthansa in order to skip security lines and get preferential seating on flights.

CNN reported that Mahbubani was dressed in a pilot’s uniform when he was arrested at an airport in Delhi earlier this week. He was carrying an identification card that stated that he was a pilot but officials said the ID was a fake. Officials said Mahbubani admitted to acquiring the ID during a trip to Thailand.

Mahbubani could face up to a year in prison and be forced to pay a fine if convicted of impersonating a pilot.

The case has prompted comparisons to the 2002 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The film told the real-life story of Frank Abagnale, a former con man who went on a crime spree when he was in his late teens. He forged checks and pretended to be a pilot in order to fly for free. After being arrested, Abagnale later became a security consultant.

A flight landed safely back at LAX after suffering an engine failure and spewing flames shortly after takeoff.

A Colorado school district was shut down after a highly-contagious norovirus sickened hundreds of students.

Animal rights activist Meredith Lowell is accused of stabbing a woman because she was wearing a fur coat inside a church.

YouTube star Omi in a Hellcat, whose real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, says the FBI raided his home.

Tesla has unveiled its new electric Cybertruck.

Country music singer Sam Hunt was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Nashville.

One of the most popular characters from the new Disney Plus series The Mandalorian is called The Child. But fans have referred to the adorable creature as Baby Yoda due to its resemblance to the famed Jedi.

Disney has announced that it will soon begin selling merchandise featuring The Child. CNBC reports that apparel and accessories will be available at stores including Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and the Disney Store, as well as online at Amazon and Zazzle. A plush toy is expected to become available within the next few weeks.

Show creator Jon Favreau explained to Variety that Disney had held off on releasing merchandise in order to avoid spoilers. “Baby Yoda” didn’t appear until the end of the first episode and the writers wanted to surprise fans with the character. “We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out… Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

