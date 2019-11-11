Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 11

Happy Veterans Day! Read on to see what’s closed today and which retailers are offering deals for veterans and active service members.

Drake has social media buzzing after his less-than-successful appearance at a rap festival in Los Angeles.

And a fan is suing Madonna over the timing of her concert.

TOP STORY: What Is Open & Closed On Veterans Day

Today the nation pauses to say thank you to the members of the armed forces and veterans who have served our country. Veterans Day used to be celebrated as Armistice Day and commemorated the end of combat in World War I. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

The National Veterans Day Observance takes place at Arlington National Cemetery every year. One of the main events is the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Click here for more on the planned events. Parades are also held across the country; here’s a roundup of events.

Many businesses and restaurants are offering discounts to veterans and their families today. For example, Target is offering a 10% discount for military personnel. Select Subway locations are giving out free six-inch subs to veterans and active military. Hooters is offering a free meal with the purchase of a drink. Buffalo Wild Wings is serving free boneless wings. Olive Garden is also offering free meals to veterans and active service members. Starbucks is giving out free, tall-sized brewed coffee as well. See even more information about deals and discounts by going to Heavy.com and typing in “veterans.”

Most banks are closed today for the federal holiday, with the exception of TD Bank. Online banking services are always available, but money transfers and payments may not go through until Tuesday. The stock market is also open.

The U.S. postal service is closed today. But Amazon, FedEx and UPS are still delivering packages today.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Drake Was Booed Off Stage During Surprise Appearance

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw. Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!” Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

Rapper Drake has the internet buzzing after the less-than-warm reception he received at a festival in Los Angeles went viral. Drake was the surprise headliner at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival organized by Tyler, the Creator.

But fans had been expecting Frank Ocean instead. According to Billboard, an Instagram live recording prior to the festival had hinted that the main event would be Ocean, who has a close relationship with Tyler.

Drake was on the receiving end of that frustration. The crowd booed him and when Drake asked the crowd if they wanted him to keep going, people were heard yelling “No!” Drake ended his set 20 minutes early. Before walking off the stage, Drake graciously told the crowd, “It’s been love. I love ya’ll. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.”

OFF-BEAT: Fan Sues Madonna Over a Late Concert Time

A fan who spent more than $1,000 on three tickets to see Madonna perform in concert is now suing the singer over the timing of the show. Nate Hollander alleges in his lawsuit that Madonna and entertainment company Live Nation breached their contract with fans by changing the start time of the show from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Hollander filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade County court last week. He argues that when he purchased tickets for Madonna’s show, it was scheduled to begin earlier in the evening. Now that the time has changed to 10:30 p.m., Hollander says it’s become “impossible” to resell the tickets because there is less demand for them. He adds that the venue should offer refunds for those who do not want to attend a concert late at night.

Madonna hinted as to her opinion on the matter during a show in Las Vegas. In a video posted to her Twitter account, Madonna explained while sitting on a piano, “There’s something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

#VeteransDay #snow is blanketing parts of the Plains and Midwest, and will spread into parts of the Northeast and as far south as Tennessee. https://t.co/c7gGjlGiVW pic.twitter.com/TVLE5OMUM3 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 11, 2019

Parts of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast will get snow for Veterans Day.

Bernard Tyson, the first African-American CEO of the health care provider Kaiser Permanente, has passed away at age 60.

A substitute teacher in Texas, Tiffani Lankford, was charged after police said she was recorded beating a teenage student.

Deriance Ra’Shaiel Hughes is the now-former Popeyes employee accused of body-slamming a customer after a heated exchange at a restaurant in Tennessee.

Season 4 of Rick and Morty premiered last night. Here’s a recap.

CHECK THIS OUT

Transit of Mercury Live!Join us on Monday, November 11th, starting at 4:30 AM PM PST | 7:30 AM EST | 12:30UTC to watch the spectacular Transit of Mercury! Slooh will train its highly specialized Solar Telescope, based at its flagship observatory at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands, on the tiny planet Mercury as it crosses the face of the Sun. Join Slooh host, Paul Cox and Slooh's experts Bob Berman, Dr Mike Shaw, and special guests who will tell us everything there is to know about Mercury, the Sun, and planetary transits. The team will be discussing the phenomena as viewers snap their own images from the live streams. They will also discuss the importance of planetary transits in history and why major expeditions to view them were organized at great expense during the 1700s. Viewers can interact with the team using Slooh's chat facility when watching at slooh.com 2019-10-10T15:20:10.000Z

The rare “Transit of Mercury” is happening today. The planet is passing directly between the Earth and the Sun, a cosmic event that happens about 13 times per century.

Mercury cannot, unfortunately, be seen with the naked eye. With the help of a solar telescope, Mercury is visible as a black dot crossing in front of the Sun. You can watch the event in the live stream embedded above.

NASA cautions against looking directly at the sun. Solar viewing glasses, like the ones people bought to see the solar eclipse, will not aid in seeing Mercury because the planet is too small.

Today is the last time people in North America will have an opportunity to see the transit for at least another 30 years. The next Mercury transit expected to be visible from the United States will occur in 2049. But the phenomenon will be visible again in 2032 across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

