Lavon Crash Victims: Tributes, GoFundMe for Community ISD Students

The four Community High School students who died in a two-car crash near the intersection of North State Highway 78 and Business 78/Main Street in Lavon, Texas, have now been named as Jordan Kidd, Andrew Miller, Marilynn Dominguez, and Secily Lackey. You can find more information about each victim, including photos, below, as well as how to help their families through GoFundMe and Meal Train pages set up for them.

The boys were 17 years old and the girls were 16.

The horrific crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on November 6, 2019. The accident also resulted in three other people being transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The superintendent also confirmed that multiple students were killed in the crash along state Highway 78, saying in a statement given to WFAA-TV that “The loss of these young lives is a devastating and unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones. Right now our focus is on caring for our students and the adults who are grieving the loss of these Braves. We are strong as a Brave Nation, but our hearts are broken as a Community ISD family.”

There are vigils and memorials to remember those lost.

Here’s what you need to know about each youth lost:

Jordan Kidd: Remembered as the ‘Sweetest Person’ From a First Responder Family

Jordan’s dad is a captain on the Nevada, Texas Fire Department, according to CBS Dallas. He wrote a tragic message on Facebook: “I don’t even know what to do. We lost our 17 your son last night to a fatal car accident.”

“I am so so sorry for you and your family’s loss of Jordan. 😭💔” wrote one well-wisher. “He was the sweetest person and friend my daughter had.” Jordan also has three siblings.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Kidd’s family. You can find it here. “This is the official Fundraising page for our first responder family, Jason and Brittanee Kidd. Please cover them in thoughts and prayers. During this time of grieving, financial assistance is needed to help cover the costs of the funeral and loss of wages,” the page says.

A Meal Train link to help the family can be found here.

The Nevada Volunteer Fire Department wrote, “Last night one of our own, Captain Jason Kidd and his wife lost their son Jordan in a tragic car accident, along with three other Community ISD students. If you would like to help the family with meals for the next couple of weeks, please sign up here. If you have any questions please email me at amy.cortez@nevadavfd.org. I know the family and NVFD appreciates your support.”

Marilynn Dominguez: Remembered as Bright, Funny & Caring

There is a GoFundMe for Marilynn Dominguez’s family.

“Marilynn Dominguez was a bright, funny, caring sister, daughter & granddaughter who lost her life too soon in the accident on 78. The family does not have the means to give Marilynn the service she deserves, we are asking for help from the community to provide her with the ceremony she deserves,” it reads.

This is the photo on the GoFundMe page for Marilynn’s family:

A Meal Train link to help the family can be found here.

Andrew Miller: Remembered With Love

The GoFundMe page to help Andrew Miller’s family can be found here.

The Meal Train link is here.

“Andrews life was taken in the tragic accident last night among several others. I know the family has a lot of expenses that they are going to need help with. So if we could all come together to help this family in need,” the page says. “My neighbors son was one of the 4 Community High School students that was taken to soon in the horrible accident in Lavon last night. Please help us help them with the funeral costs. Any amount is greatly appreciated. Thank y’all… God Bless,” wrote a woman on Facebook.

A woman wrote on Facebook: “Guys I come to you tonight with a heavy heart. We lost our past king and lifetime winner Andrew Miller last night along with 3 other classmates. Please pray for this family as well as the other families

Most of you will remember the beautiful long blonde hair and big blue eyes. Rest in Peace Andrew we love you.”

People filled Facebook with tributes. “He was such a precious boy! I always loved talking with him when he was younger,” wrote one.

Secily Lackey: Remembered as a Bright, Beautiful, Kind Soul

There is also a GoFundMe page to help the family of Lackey.

“This fund is set up to help pay for Secily Lackey’s funeral and family expenses. She was taken from this earth at the young age of 16 on November 5th, 2019 in a car accident,” it reads.

“For those who knew Secily she was a bright, beautiful, kind soul that made everyone around her feel loved. She always knew how to make everyone smile. Anything will help in this time of grievance. Thank you in advance for donating.”

“The world was better with you in it. Rest easy,” read one of many tributes on her Instagram page. In August, Secily wrote, “i’m so happy w who i have in my life.”

According to CBS Dallas, the teenage victims were in a pickup when it “hydroplaned, crossed the media” and struck a van traveling southbound. The roads were slick at the time. The cause is under investigation.

Earlier, the district had confirmed on its social media accounts that multiple students were involved in the accident, which occurred on the evening of November 5, 2019.

“Tonight we were devastated to learn of a tragic car accident involving multiple students from CISD. Our thoughts & prayers are with these families & the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together. Counselors will be available to support students & staff first thing in the morning,” the school district wrote on its Twitter page. The CISD is located in Nevada, Texas.