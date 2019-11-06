Lavon, Texas Crash Involves Multiple Community ISD Students

A horrific two-car crash in Lavon, Texas with fatalities involved “multiple students” from the Community Independent School District, the district confirmed in the statement.

The superintendent later confirmed that multiple students were killed in the crash along state Highway 78, saying in a 9:30 p.m. statement given to WFAA-TV that “The loss of these young lives is a devastating and unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones. Right now our focus is on caring for our students and the adults who are grieving the loss of these Braves. We are strong as a Brave Nation, but our hearts are broken as a Community ISD family.”

Earlier, the district had confirmed on its social media accounts that multiple students were involved in the accident, which occurred on the evening of November 5, 2019.

“Tonight we were devastated to learn of a tragic car accident involving multiple students from CISD. Our thoughts & prayers are with these families & the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together. Counselors will be available to support students & staff first thing in the morning,” the school district wrote on its Twitter page. The CISD is located in Nevada, Texas.

The district wrote a similar but slightly lengthier post on Facebook: “Tonight we were devastated to learn of a tragic car accident involving multiple students from Community ISD. We are grateful to the first responders on the scene. As they continue to investigate CISD will refrain from making any additional comment out of respect for the families. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together. Counselors will be available to help support students and staff first thing in the morning.”

Tonight we were devastated to learn of a tragic car accident involving multiple students from CISD. Our thoughts & prayers are with these families & the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together. Counselors will be available to support students & staff first thing in the morning. — Community ISD (@communityisd) November 6, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheriff’s Officials Confirmed There was a Major Accident With Fatalities

**MAJOR ACCIDENT ** Please seek alternative routes around SH 78 and Lake Rd. due to a major accident w/fatalities. The roadway is closed. Police and fire crews are on scene working the incident. For media inquiries regarding the accident, contact Lavon Police Department. pic.twitter.com/sUTz9kvN16 — Collin Co. Sheriff (@CollinCoSO) November 6, 2019

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement that there was a “major accident,” writing, “Please seek alternative routes around SH 78 and Lake Rd. due to a major accident w/fatalities. The roadway is closed. Police and fire crews are on scene working the incident.”

Sheriff’s and school officials did not release further details, including the cause of the crash, the number of fatalities, the names of victims, or the ages of those killed. It was simply too early for any of that.

The Lavon Police Department wrote on its Facebook page, “8pm UPDATE – Southbound 78 from FM 6 is accessible to Bently Farms residents ONLY. 7pm UPDATE – Bently Farms is NOT ACCESSIBLE AT THIS TIME. Our officers are working as quickly and efficiently as possible. Please be patient and we will update once traffic is allowed through. 6:30pm TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 78 between Lake Road (Mo’s Exxon) and FM 6 is shut down due to a Major Accident, please AVOID THE AREA. We will update when the roadway has been reopened. DETOUR AVAILABLE USING FM 6/Lake Road route around 78. Bently Farms still accessible from southbound 78.”

People filled comment threads on social media with prayers and pain. Some examples:

“This must have been a really really bad accident for how much of the highway they have shut down and for the amount of time that has passed. Does anyone know any details? How many fatalities? They had so many police officers and firemen working. Prayers for everyone involved! Including all the men out there working to direct traffic and clean everything up!”

“All high school students from our little town. Please pray for our community. Please.”

“This hurts my heart so bad. I hate reading this. Prayers are not enough to cover this tragedy 😪”

“Oh my so heart breaking. Prayers for the families, friends, community and for the first responders.”