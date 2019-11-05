LeBaron, Miller, Langford Family Murders: Names, Photos, Tributes

The nine U.S. citizens who were killed in an apparent cartel attack in northern Mexico while traveling in a convoy include three mothers and six children. You can see photos and read tributes for the victims toward the end of this story. They were members of the LeBaron, Miller, and Langford (Johnson) families.

Relatives flooded social media with details of what happened to multiple members of the LeBaron family, who were slain in northern Mexico. The horrendous story was first shared on social media on Monday, November 4, by family members. “13 US CITIZENS KIDNAPPED AND BEING KILLED…” wrote one relative, Kenny LeBaron, on his Facebook page, sounding the alarm. Another relative, Jhon LeBaron, posted similar details.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the families. “We are a community of US citizens that live and operate between Mexico and the United States we are under attack as we speak by the cartels in Mexico…we need this to be shared and the whole world to witness the atrocious inhumane and barbaric acts that were committed against us today,” the page reads. “Rhonita Miller and her 4 children were shot up an burned to death in this vehicle and at this very moment there are TWO more suburbans with 2 of our families totaling 2 wives and 10 children that are missing and/or kidnapped by the cartel….. We need help immediately!!..”

According to NBC News, the victims include three adult women, Dawna Langford, 43; Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29; and Rhonita Miller, also known as Rhonita Maria LeBaron, 30. Six children were also killed, family members say. They have been identified as Howard Miller, 12; Trevor Langford, 11; Krystal Miller, 10; Rogan Langford, 2; and 8-month-old twins, Titus and Tiana Miller.

“On the morning of November 4th, 2019, three mothers in three vehicles, with fourteen children between them, set out from LaMora, a small family community in the mountains of northeastern Sonora. Two of them to see family in Chihuahua, and one of them to pick up her husband from the airport in Phoenix, AZ. They never made it. They were ambushed by the Mexican cartels; shot, burned, and murdered in cold blood. These were innocent civilians, American citizens simply trying to live peaceful lives,” relative Tiffany Langford wrote on Facebook.

“For 11 hours, their families all over Sonora, Chihuahua, and the Midwestern US waited in fear and horror for any news of possible survivors. The first vehicle was found full of bullet holes and completely ablaze. Nita and the four of her seven children she had taken on the trip were burned to mostly ashes and only a few charred bones left to identify that all five had been inside. It appeared that one tried to escape as the front passenger door was open and the remains were partially in and out of the vehicle.”

Other relatives were injured, but survived, the family says.

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that family members were killed after they “got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other.”

The Salt Lake Tribune says the murders occurred near the Town of Bavispe in the state of Sonora. The Associated Press reports that a “convoy of three vehicles” was attacked as it left La Mora, a historic settlement that is an “offshoot” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mormon sects, which have existed in Mexico for decades, have battled with cartels in Mexico for some time. The cartels are motivated by their anti-crime activism in some cases and by their wealth in others.

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: “A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

He added, “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Here’s a roundup of victims:

Family Members Killed in Mexico

Dawna Langford, 43

Her children Trevor Langford, 11, and Rogan Langford, 2

Tiffany Langford, a relative, wrote on Facebook, “Our hearts are so broken today. 9 confirmed dead. 💔 Aunt Dawna, and two of her children. Christina. And Nita with her 4.”

She added, “But with each child found, we are praising God.” She also wrote, “On another part of the road, about 10 miles ahead, were Christina, with her baby Faith in her vehicle, and Dawna with nine children in hers. They both were fired upon from ahead and Christina jumped out waving her arms to let the attackers know that it was women and children in the vehicles. She gave her life to try and save the rest. Dawna and two of her boys were also killed in the gunfire.”

Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29

Christina’s baby, Faith, survived the attack. Tiffany Langford wrote, “Christina’s little baby ‘Faith’ was found alive, on the floor of her vehicle this evening. 🙏 After Devin ran all the way home, our men were finally able to reach Aunt Dawna’s other 6 kids who had been hiding. Kenzie, who was shot twice, had walked off to find help. After a long and terrifying search we have just been informed that she is found!! She’s alive. The wounded children are being taken to get medical help. Praise God these 8 children survived! Thank you for all your prayers and love. ❤️❤️”

Rhonita Miller, also known as Rhonita Maria LeBaron, 30

Her Children Howard Miller, 12; Krystal Miller, 10; and twins Titus and Tiana Miller, 8 months

Rhonita filled her Facebook page with photos showing her surrounded by children. “Pray for Mexico” read one graphic she shared. Her husband wrote on his Facebook page that he works for a construction firm in Williston, North Dakota but was from La Mora, Sonora, Mexico.

She wrote on Facebook that she went to a school called Cecy Tech.