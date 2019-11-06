Lions Injury Report: Top Offensive Player Limited Wednesday

The Detroit Lions stay on the road this week to tangle with the Chicago Bears, and it might be a rough week of keeping things together in terms of health.

As the team gets back to work on the field, they were without multiple key starters and reserves on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Perhaps the biggest name not to get work in a full practice was quarterback Matthew Stafford, still nursing a sore hip with now the added frustration of a sore back.

Here’s a look at the cases of the other wounded Lions for the week.

Joe Dahl, G

Wednesday: No practice (ankle)

Dahl has played solidly this season in solidifying his status as one of the players to watch up front. An ankle injury is limiting him and that is bad news for the team’s offensive front. They will have to hope a key member of the rotation heals up quickly given the troubles they have up front.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: No practice (ankle)

Hand just got worked back into the mix last week after an elbow injury kept him from the roster most of this season, and now, in a cruel twist of fate, he is now sidelined with an ankle problem after last week. The Lions want to get Hand back into the mix, and this certainly won’t help at all.

Sam Martin, P

Wednesday: No practice (Abdomen)

Martin was sore coming off this past weekend’s game which is now obviously the reason the team signed Matt Wile to the practice squad to give them a leg. The best guess is Martin can go, but if he cannot, the Lions will be depending on Wile to give them spot duty this week in something other than practice.

Tracy Walker, S

Wednesday: No practice (knee)

Walker was missing in action yet again for the Lions, which is tough news considering his status as a key player in the backfield. The Lions would like to see him come off the knee injury faster, but Matt Patricia said he was week to week. Sitting out Wednesday doesn’t have his status bode particularly well for this week.

Mike Daniels, DT

Wednesday: Limited practice (foot)

If there is a piece of good news, it’s that Daniels is still working back off the foot injury which has shelved him since September. The Lions are still easing him back in, and he continues to try and put practices together. Daniels hasn’t had a full practice though, which could mean he still has more time to go until he can get back.

Graham Glasgow, G/C

Wednesday: Limited practice (back)

Glasgow was a big miss last week for the Lions up front, and at the very least, he is limited early this week. The hope is he can trend positively moving forward so he might go to solidify the offensive front. The Lions could have used him last weekend to help in protection and opening holes for the run.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Wednesday: Limited practice (ankle)

Robinson continues to be hobbled by an ankle injury but is limited. The hope is he can show health and play again this week given how thin Detroit is up front.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: Limited practice (hip/back)

A new ailment for Stafford this week in terms of a back injury he seems to have picked up in Oakland. Stafford remains one of the toughest guys on the team, so expect to see him grit out as much practice time as he can while getting ready to play this weekend. Seeing him on the report is still a concern, however.

Danny Amendola, WR

Wednesday: Full practice (hand)

Good news for Amendola who took a scary fall late in the game in Oakland, but apparently does not appear worse for wear given his ability to practice in full this week.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (groin)

Harrison played last week in spite of the groin trouble, so the hope is he is now trending toward more health.

Jesse James, TE

Wednesday: Full practice (back)

James had a back ailment but was a full go in practice for the Lions. Good news considering T.J. Hockenson was also dinged up last week, albeit not seriously.

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Wednesday: Full practice (knee)

Oruwariye is working off his knee injury sustained a few weeks back and is clearly getting better as evidence by the fact he continues to work his way up in practice.

Darius Slay, CB

Wednesday: Full practice (hamstring)

Slay played last week and is looking to take steps toward shaking off his groin injury he sustained a few weeks back. Nice to see him continue to practice in full.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Punter, Former SEC Running Back