Marie Yovanovitch’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marie Yovanovitch’s family fled the Soviet Union before she was born. She has never been married, and does not have a husband or children. Her parents, Nadia and Michel Yovanovitch, were Ukrainian. They moved to Canada to escape the Soviet Union, then eventually moved again to Connecticut, where Yovanovitch was raised.

Yovanovitch has said of her parents, “My parents’ lives were changed forever by the Communist and Nazi regimes. They survived poverty, war, displacement and finally arrived in the United States with me in tow, in search of freedom, opportunity, dignity and accountability.”

1. Yovanovitch Was Born in Canada & Came to the United States When She Was Three Years Old

According to The New York Times, Yovanovitch was born in Canada and moved to the United States when she was three years old. She and her parents lived in Connecticut, and she attended a private school in the area called The Kent School.

Yovanovitch became a naturalized United States citizen when she was 18 years old. She grew up speaking Russian as her first language, and attended Princeton University as an undergraduate. Per her State Department bio, she majored in History and Russian Studies during her time at Princeton. Shortly after she graduated from college, she joined the State Department, specializing in Eurasia.

Yovanovitch has often described her parents’ experience as that of being “stateless,” prior to arriving in Canada.

2. Yovanovitch’s Parents Fled the Soviet Union & the Nazis

During her opening remarks at the impeachment hearing, Yovanovitch said,

My service is an expression of gratitude for all that this country has given my family and me. My late parents did not have the good fortune to come of age in a free society. My father fled the Soviets before ultimately finding refuge in the United States. My mother’s family escaped the USSR after the Bolshevik revolution, and she grew up stateless in Nazi Germany, before eventually making her way to the United States. Their personal histories—my personal history—gave me both deep gratitude towards the United States and great empathy for others—like the Ukrainian people—who want to be free.

3. Yovanovitch Doesn’t Have a Husband; She Never Married or Had Children

Yovanovitch doesn’t have a husband or children. She has served the U.S. government for four presidential administrations, two Democratic ones and three Republican ones.

4. Colleagues, Friend, & Family Know Yovanovitch as ‘Masha’

Many colleageus and friends will talk about Yovanovitch by using their nickname for her: Masha.

“Masha Yovanovitch is known as a straight arrow, disciplined, professional,” said Daniel Fried, a former ambassador and 40-year State Department official, to The New York Times. He added, “If you take out Masha Yovanovitch, you send the message to every ambassador that we will not have your back.”

Another person, former ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, said to the publication, “Masha is someone who is always very attentive to propriety and to instructions, and by nature, cautious. She is uniformly held in high regard.”

5. Yovanovitch Is Now Living as a Diplomat-in-Residence at Georgetown University

Since being ousted from her role as ambassador, Yovanovitch has since found another position in academia, posting up as the Diplomat in Residence at Georgetown University.

