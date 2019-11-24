Mike Bloomberg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced on Sunday, after much speculation, that he is running for president of the United States in 2020. Bloomberg, a billionaire from Massachusetts who became mayor of New York City shortly after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will run as a Democrat and said he is running “to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Mike Bloomberg Considered Running for President in 2016 and Has Fueled Speculation About a 2020 Run for Months

We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. The stakes could not be higher. We must win this election. And we must begin rebuilding America. https://t.co/W6P9uaCyqN — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

Mike Bloomberg served three terms as New York City mayor, taking office shortly after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. He is a billionaire who worked on Wall Street and co-founded Bloomberg and Bloomberg News. He considered running for president in 2016, but ultimately decided not to and endorsed the Democratic nominee, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

His official campaign website is mikebloomberg.com.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage,” his campaign website says.

2. Mike Bloomberg Is Known For His Ban Against Smoking in New York City and His Fight Against Illegal Guns in the United States

Since leaving City Hall, I founded the largest gun safety group in history, & created a campaign to take on the biggest polluters and climate threats. And we continue to win battles against the tobacco industry & their sleazy attempts to hook young kids on e-cigarettes. pic.twitter.com/eA6E2yeTJz — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

During his tenure as mayor, Mike Bloomberg enacted a smoking ban in New York City.

“Mike’s philanthropic work to reduce tobacco use has helped save 35 million lives across the globe,” according to his campaign website.

3. Mike Bloomberg Worked on Wall Street in the 1970s, Got Laid Off and Created the Bloomberg Terminal

When I was 39, I got laid off. I didn’t know what I’d do next. But I had an idea to start a company – so I took a chance. Today, our company employs 20,000 people, and generates large profits, almost all of which go to helping people across the country and around the world. pic.twitter.com/kKIj31KMSQ — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

Mike Bloomberg began working for Salomon Brothers in 1973, was laid off and used the money he earned toward creating the Bloomberg terminal, which has become a staple of Wall Street.

“When I was 39, I got laid off. I didn’t know what I’d do next. But I had an idea to start a company – so I took a chance,” Bloomberg’s campaign tweeted on Sunday. “Today, our company employs 20,000 people, and generates large profits, almost all of which go to helping people across the country and around the world.”

Bloomberg went on to launch Bloomberg News, a widely read financial and news site. On Sunday, after announcing his candidacy, Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait sent a memo to his staff saying the news organization would not conduct any investigative reporting on Mike Bloomberg or any of the Democratic candidates.

Bloomberg News has struggled in the past with Mike Bloomberg's political ambitions, as I noted a couple weeks back: https://t.co/VpfptBZiAb Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait addressed today how the newsroom will cover now that the owner is officially in the race: pic.twitter.com/ybCaHFuim1 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) November 24, 2019

4. Mike Bloomberg Is Known for His Philanthropy

Since leaving the New York City mayor’s office in 2014, Bloomberg has run Bloomberg Philanthropies, which is described on its website as a “data-driven approach to global change.”

5. Mike Bloomberg Is Divorced With Two Daughters and Has Dated His Girlfriend Diana Taylor for More Than 20 Years

Diana Taylor is the longtime girlfriend of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who announced on Sunday that he is running for president in 2020. Taylor and Bloomberg began dating in 2000 after he divorced his wife Susan Brown.

Taylor was considered the unofficial First Lady of New York City during Bloomberg’s three terms as mayor although the two have never married. She has a long career in banking and finance, serving as New York State’s superintendent of banks from 2003 to 2007.

Diana Taylor was floated as a possible Republican challenger against New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2010. Taylor, a private figure in New York City who rarely gives interviews, told the New York Daily News that it would have been difficult to run for the Senate seat while her boyfriend Mike Bloomberg was serving his third term as New York City mayor. She eventually announced that she would not seek the Senate seat.

The pair met during a Citizens Budget Committee meeting in New York City in 2000 when Taylor was vice president of KeySpan Energy. Bloomberg went on to become mayor after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and Taylor became chief financial officer for the Long Island Power Authority in 2001, according to a professional bio.

From 2003 to 2007, Taylor served as New York State Superintendent of Banks. President George W. Bush considered her to head up the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, according to the New York Daily News, but her name was eventually withdrawn from consideration.

Taylor lives with Bloomberg at his townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She gets along with Bloomberg’s two adult children, Georgina and Emma, and his ex-wife Susan Brown.