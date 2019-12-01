National Zoo Shooting Reports Incorrect, Says Police

DC Police said that initial reports of gunshots at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo were incorrect that they believe the sounds were just fireworks going off in the area, according to Fox 5 DC.

FOX 5 DC Reporter Anne Cutler confirmed that police are now investigating reports of fireworks and not gunshots. People attending the National Zoo at the time told Cutler that there was widespread panic as people tried to escape.

FOX 5 DC Reporter Ike Ejiochi said the zoo was evacuated and is now closed due to the incident.

Terrifying scene at the @NationalZoo tonight! The ZooLights event was shut down early after reports of gunfire, which police confirmed later was not a shooting, but rather, fireworks. Many attending the event said there was widespread panic as people tried to escape. https://t.co/Bf6z5TOum5 — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) December 1, 2019

UPDATE: We've confirmed with MPD that they're investigating reports of fireworks *not* gunshots. However, our reporter @IkeEjiochi says the zoo was evacuated and is now closed due to the incident. Stay with @fox5dc for more. https://t.co/wUDf31TaDi — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) December 1, 2019

There’s still a large police presence near the zoo, according to FOX 5 DC.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: DC Police are saying that initial reports of gunshots at the zoo were incorrect- they believe the sounds were FIREWORKS in the area. Large police presence near the zoo. https://t.co/VamDoT5KU3 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) December 1, 2019

Police have not indicated if the fireworks were set off within or outside of the National Zoo, according to FOX 5 DC.

Reports of shots fired were made as the zoo was celebrating their annual ZooLights event, a free event with live music performances, food and shopping surrounded by displays crafted with 500,000 LED lights, according to the official website. At the time, FOX 5 DC heard reports that people were being turned away at the entrance by police.

BREAKING: Reports of shots fired at the NATIONAL ZOO during their ZooLights event tonight. We are hearing that people are being turned away at the entrance by police. FOX5 is en route and will have a full report. — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) December 1, 2019

The National Zoo has seen a few shootings since at least 2000, when a 16-year-old was charged with shooting and wounding seven other youths outside the gates of the zoo, according to The New York Times. A 14-year-old gang member shot and injured two members of a rival gang near the entrance to the zoo in 2014, according to The Washington Post. WTOP reported that after months of study, the zoo announced in March 2015 that they would roll out plans for increased security at the zoo, with extra precautions including bag checks, security screenings and a limit on how many people can be in the zoo at a time.

