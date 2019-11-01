WATCH: Orinda Shooting Video at Airbnb Party

A video has captured the moments that gunfire broke out during a mass shooting at an Airbnb Halloween party in Orinda, California. You can watch the video later in this article. On it, you can here repeated gunshots as chaos occurs.

NBC journalist Jodi Hernandez shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Cell phone video captures the terrifying moments shots were fired at an Airbnb Halloween party in Orinda last night. Multiple shots and screams can be heard. Four people were killed, four others wounded. Suspects still at large.” The event in the wealthy neighborhood was dubbed a “mansion party” on social media, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

During a press conference, Police Chief David Cook said that about 100 people were at the party, which unfolded at a rental home near Oakland. Four people were killed in the shooting and five more were injured. People have not arrested any suspect in the case yet. The people in the home were not from Orinda. The motive for the mass shooting is not yet clear.

The Home Was Rented for a Family Reunion

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the rental home’s owner Michael Wang told the station that he rented it out through Airbnb to a woman who claimed it would be used for a family reunion. Neighbors then complained there was too much noise.

KCBS reporter Doug Sovern wrote on Twitter, “A woman just returned to the scene of the #Orinda shooting to try to retrieve her car. She said the father of her baby (who was with her) is among the victims. She was crying as police said her car is still within the active crime scene.”

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office released details in a news release. “On Thursday night, October 31, 2019, at about 10:50, Orinda Police Officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at a residence on the 100 block of Lucille Way in Orinda,” it said.

“Orinda officers, assisted by law enforcement officers from the area, arrived on scene and found a large house party with over 100 attendees. There were three apparent gunshot victims who were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another died later at the hospital.”

The release continued: “Other victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. The exact number is unknown as some victims transported themselves to the hospital. The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Forensic Services Division Crime lab and Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.”

Authorities concluded: “Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department or Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. The Investigation Division can be reached at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.”

