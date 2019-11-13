Patricia Anton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patricia Anton was a U.S. citizen who had been living in the Dominican Republic for 15 years when she was killed in an apparent robbery inside of her home, in the district of Cabarete, in Puerto Plata. Authorities found Anton’s body on Tuesday morning, local time. She was bound and gagged inside of her home, with many of her valuables missing. They believe she might have known her killers; an investigation is pending.

Anton, 63, was originally from Michigan but had set up her base in the Dominican, working at Mariposas Montessori, a nearby private school. She went by “Patty Anton” on Facebook, and often shared statuses about her love for the Dominican, her children, and instances of political activism for the United States.

Anton’s full name was “Patricia Ann Anton.” Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anton Was Found Bound, Gagged, & Strangled to Death

According to Dominican authorities, Anton appears to have been the victim of a robbery. her laptop and TV were stolen when investigators found her body. She was bound, gagged, and allegedly tortured and strangled to death. Authorities say she might have known her killers, as there was no evidence of a break-in at her apartment.

Per Telemundo47, a coroner confirmed Anton died of strangulation asphyxiation.

2. Anton Was the Curriculum Program Director at Mariposas Montessori

According to her LinkedIn, Anton had worked at Mariposas Montessori for just under six years at the time of her death. She started as a teacher, and then was promoted to being the Curriculum Program Director in 2019.

Prior to her time at Mariposas Montessori, Anton taught in Guatemala in 2006. She graduated from Central Michigan University as an undergraduate, according to her Facebook.

Anton often shared statuses encouraging people to participate in fundraisers for the school where she worked. In one, she wrote, “We’re selling our new 3MM logo hats for $15 Stateside and $10 in the Cabarete area. If you’re willing to support a great cause by purchasing one, I’ll hand deliver your hat in Michigan at DR prices :) PM me if you’d like to order. I’ll be home in no time 😄”

3. Anton Had Lived in the Dominican Republic for Over 15 Years at the Time of Her Death

Per Anton’s Facebook, she was originally from Michigan, but had been living in the Dominican Republic for 15 years at the time of her death. She often jokingly referred to herself as a “local” for the Dominican on social media, and frequently posted photos of flowers, beaches, and locals.

4. Anton Participated in Marches to Protest Gun Violence

Anton was very politically active. Even though she wasn’t living in the U.S. at the time of her death, her Facebook is filled with posts related to political protest and activism for America. She posted several photos of people holding up signs that said things like “Trump is a clear and present danger,” and “Whatever political party those students in Florida just started.”

5. Anton Had Multiple Children, & Posted About Them Often on Social Media

Anton often shared photos and statuses about how much she loved her children. In 2017, she posted a picture of her son and wrote, “Just put this sweetheart on a plane…managed not to cry until I was out of the parking lot. I’ve got the best kids, ever!”

In another picture she posted of her two children, she wrote, “In one month these mugs are back!” She also frequently supported her son’s art endeavors, writing on one occasion, “Hey, TC peeps….check out Simon’s work with ThingThing!”