Patriots’ Tom Brady Fires Back at Critics With Instagram Post

Tom Brady is reminding everyone that he’s not done just yet.

As the New England Patriots moved to 10-1 on the season following their 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, the focus continues to be on Brady’s struggles — rather than the team winning.

Despite the fact that the Patriots have the best record in the league and are on track to be the AFC’s No. 1 seed, critics can’t stop faulting Brady for his recent lackluster performances. Although Brady went just 17-of-37 for 190 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) in the team’s win over the Cowboys, the 42-year-old quarterback is reminding his critics of his past history in the month that matters the most — December.

Brady did so with a clear message on Instagram:

For those that have quickly forgotten, the Patriots have lost just four home games at Gillette Stadium in the month of December since Brady became the starting quarterback in 2001. His 60 wins in the final month of the season are the most in NFL history. In fact, he hasn’t lost a home game in the month of December since December 6, 2015 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just four quarterbacks have defeated Brady in the final month of the year during his illustrious career: Sam Bradford, Kyle Orton, Colin Kaepernick and Chad Pennington.

Although Brady is certainly having the worst season of his pro career — he ranks in the bottom half in every major statistical category — if history has shown us anything, it’s to not doubt the G.O.A.T. when it matters the most.

Tom Brady Trolls the Cowboys

While Brady rarely ever does anything malicious, you gotta love it when the veteran quarterback has a little bit of fun on his social media channels.

As he did here on his Instagram post with his message to his critics about his legendary play in the month of December, he also released a tweet congratulating himself and the Patriots for moving to 10-1 following their 13-9 victory over the Cowboys — and he made sure to post the score along with a Patriots highlight versus the Cowboys at the end of the video.

When you’re the most accomplished player in the NFL, you can troll as much as you want on social media.

Tom Brady Provides Update on Elbow Injury

Brady’s designation as “questionable” due to his elbow injury in the days leading up to the game versus the Cowboys undoubtedly made Patriots nation nervous. Thankfully for New England, Brady was able to start without any issue.

The 20-year veteran provided an update on his elbow injury as the team prepares for a big-time conference matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 13, via WEEI.

“I like to believe that over the years I have gotten a little bit smarter about how to take care of myself. I know when I need a little time and I know if it is a day or a practice rather be stubborn through things like I probably used to. I think it’s smart to get ahead of injuries, and I spent a lot of time with Alex [Guerrero] getting extra treatment. I did so after the game [Sunday] night and did so [Monday]. I’ll be good this week. I will be excited to take on our toughest challenge of the year and go into Houston and try and win a game on Sunday Night Football.”