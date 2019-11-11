PHOTOS: President Donald Trump at the Veterans Day 2019 Parade in New York City

For Veterans Day 2019, President Donald Trump attended the New York City Veterans Day Parade, held each year “to honor our veterans, raise awareness of those who serve them, and to salute members of our currently serving military.” The sitting president is always invited to attend, but because this event is specifically “a non-partisan, non-political event, and may not be used as a platform for any other purpose or political agenda,” usually the president declines to attend.

This year, however, President Trump became the first sitting president to attend. Not only that, but he gave a speech for this 100th annual NYC Veterans Day Parade, saying that “today we come together as one nation to salute the veterans of the United States Armed Forces.”

“Our veterans risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives. It is truly an honor to come back to New York City, right here in Madison Square Park, to be the first president to ever attend America’s Parade,” says Trump. “To every veteran with us … to the 18 million veterans across our country, the First Lady and I have come to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans.”

The United War Veterans Council was pleased to have President Trump in attendance, saying in a statement that this is a day “when we put politics aside” to come together for a good cause.

“On behalf of all the men and women who have served our nation, and who continue to serve, the United War Veterans Council is honored that our Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump, has agreed to join our 100th annual tribute,” United War Veterans Council President Douglas McGowan said in a statement. “This is a day when we put politics aside to focus on honoring our veterans and to recommit ourselves as a community to providing them with the services they have earned, the services they deserve and, for many, the services they were denied.”

Not everyone agreed that having President Trump there kept the event non-political. Political commentator Paul Rieckhoff writes on Twitter, “This is going to politicize the NYC Veterans Day parade like it’s never been politicized before. Having Trump there will turn a day that is normally about unity, into a controversial, political spectacle.”

However, Trump mostly stayed to lauding veterans and their efforts during his speech, talking about those who served from World War I and on because Veterans Day was originally Armistice Day, marking the end of the first world war. There were veterans in attendance representing World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the most recent conflicts in Iran and Afghanistan.

“Together we must safeguard what generations of fearless patriots gave everything to secure. We will protect our liberties, uphold our values and defend our homes,” Trump says, wrapping up the speech. “We will ensure that the righteous legacy of America’s veterans stands as a testament to this station from now until the end of time. To every veteran here today and all across our land, you are America’s greatest living heroes and we will cherish you now, always and forever. Thank you, God bless our veterans and God bless America.”

