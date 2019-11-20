President Trump To Visit Apple CEO Tim Cook in Austin, Texas

President Donald Trump is heading to Austin, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon to visit the new Apple manufacturing facility there. He will meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump’s visit comes as impeachment inquiry hearings against him continue on Capitol Hill.

Here’s what you need to know.

President Donald Trump Will Be Accompanied By Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, His Son-In-Law Jared Kushner and His Daughter Ivanka Trump

With Trump’s visit on tap, Apple breaks ground on massive Austin campus https://t.co/UxIuX4LCvT — Mercury News (@mercnews) November 20, 2019

President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook will be joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Senior Advisor to the President and his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump on his trip to Austin.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Trump and his entourage are expected to land in Austin just after 1 p.m. local time and his visit will last less than three hours before heading back to Washington, D.C.

Apple Is Continuing To Build in Austin, a Growing Hub of Tech Innovation Apple details plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin ahead of Trump's visit to its Texas factory https://t.co/zxEnHwvjTG — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 20, 2019

Apple just broke ground on a new $1 billion, 3-million-square-foot campus in Austin, Texas, according to a company press release.

The new facility, which Apple calls a “campus,” will employee 5,000 workers, with the capacity to grow to 15,000 and is expected to open in 2022.

“Apple is steadily growing in Austin with approximately 7,000 employees in the city — more than a 50 percent increase in the past five years alone,” the press release said.

“Apple’s growth in Austin is part of the company’s nationwide expansion — announced in January 2018 — to increase its investment in manufacturing, engineering and other jobs across the US. Apple is on track to contribute $350 billion to the US economy between 2018 and 2023, and during that time will hire an additional 20,000 employees in cities across the country,” Apple said.

Protests Are Planned for President Trump’s Visit to Austin

Protests planned for Trump’s Austin visit https://t.co/gnXVyIjb0U — Austin Statesman (@statesman) November 19, 2019

According to NBC’s KXAN:

Protests are already planned for the President’s visit. The political group, Indivisible Austin announced on its website a protest near the manufacturing site. The Travis County GOP plans a counter-demonstration near that protest.

The Texas Democratic Party also has plans for a workers roundtable with local labor leaders.