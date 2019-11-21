President Trump Says His Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Is Like a ‘Prizefight’

President Donald Trump compared the impeachment inquiry hearings against him in the House Intelligence Committee to a “prizefight” and said if it were a real boxing match “they’d stop it!”

Trump has a storied history in the boxing world and has worked with legends like Don King and Mike Tyson.

Here’s what you need to know.

On the Third Day of Testimony Before the House Intelligence Committee, President Trump Said ‘If This Were a Prizefight, They Would Stop It!’

After Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that “If this were a prizefight, they’d stop it!”

If this were a prizefight, they’d stop it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Trump has a long history in the ring, long before he entered politics. According to Gareth A. Davies for The Guardian:

Boxing promotion can be a murky business. Just like politics. Forgotten in the mists of time, newly inaugurated US President Donald J Trump once offered himself as financial adviser to Mike Tyson, promoted a clutch of the world’s biggest fights and names in the late Eighties and early Nineties, and even suggested Tyson’s rape conviction and jail sentence could be held over so that the heavyweight could fight Evander Holyfield with the proceeds going to rape victims. In boxing’s cut-throat world of deals, and smokescreens, the real estate mogul Trump excelled, even teaching seasoned promoters a thing or two, some of his crass practices still remembered today by those in the industry.

“I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo”: President Trump reads from handwritten notes while speaking to the media about the testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland https://t.co/4EE4jxhqiy pic.twitter.com/myXJHdDmjn — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2019

President Trump Attended a Mixed Martial Arts Match in New York City Earlier This Month

Trump's seat at the MMA fight was close enough to hear the kicks land and the thuds of the bodies hitting the floor. "If there's blood that's spilled and it's not his, it's thrilling to him." ⁦@noahweiland⁩ https://t.co/ndR5GLNEvh — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 4, 2019

On Nov. 2, President Donald Trump attended an MMA match at Madison Square Garden in New York City. His visit came just after he announced that he was changing his permanent address from New York to Florida. He was met at the match with a mix of boos and cheers, according to several media reports.

President Donald Trump Has a Long History With Boxing