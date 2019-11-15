What Has President Trump Said About Marie Yovanovitch?

Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to the Ukraine, was the star witness of Friday’s impeachment hearings. As the day’s events got underway, Trump took to Twitter with his current thoughts on the witness. In a series of tweets, he brought into question her ability to act as ambassador before spreading out into several subjects.

Donald Trump Began Tweeting As the Hearings Got Underway

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

There have already been major historical moments during the hearings, but the digital age made itself known when Twitter entered into the hearings. In what could only be described as a surreal moment for lawmakers and viewers alike, Yovanovitch was questioned about the statement by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. The exchange between Schiff and Yovanovitch was hard to miss.

SCHIFF: What effect do you think Trump's attacks have on other witnesses. YOVANOVITCH: "It's very intimidating … The effect is to be intimidating." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 15, 2019

Schiff Had Concerns About Trump’s Tweets

For Schiff, the tweets were more than just a distraction as the hearings continued. He spoke to the press about his concerns. According to him, these actions meet the standards for witness intimidation. The Chairman was not alone in analysis that Trump had crossed a line.

Rep. Adam Schiff responds to Trump’s tweet attack on Marie Yovanovitch: “We saw today witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States.”#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/gp86scwdA7 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 15, 2019

Why is @realDonaldTrump engaging in witness intimidation of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch while she testifies during the #ImpeachmentHearings? Because her testimony is devastating to @POTUS.#ThursdayMorning Thoughts https://t.co/cgwVe0NzPq — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 15, 2019

The White House released a statement as the controversy over the tweets grew. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham spoke on behalf of the administration. In her short statement, Grisham called it merely an “opinion” which Trump was entitled to send out through his account. She also refuted any claims that this could be construed as witness tampering by anyone at the White House or administration officials.

Grisham statement on Trump tweet about Yovanovitch: “The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President’s opinion, which he is entitled to… There is less due process in this hearing than any such event in the history of our country. It’s a true disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/93bMe707kN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 15, 2019

Many Spoke Our on Their Opinions About the Tweets

The decision to attack the former ambassador as she testified brought a range of reactions from pundits, other politicians and the general public. On Fox News, panelist and contributor Ken Starr appeared to talk about the ramifications of his tweets. Starr, most known for his involvement in the Clinton Impeachment, thought the comments were “injurious.”

"I must say the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet," Ken Starr told Fox News. "Extraordinarily poor judgement." "Sometimes we have to control our instincts, so obviously I think this is quite injurious."https://t.co/NORuztNxhJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2019

In a moment of rare agreement, panelists at CNN were also coming to an agreement on witness tampering. Elie Honig, legal analyst for the network, called this situation a “textbook” case that could not be misinterpreted. He went further by drawing on his own experiences with tampering cases.

On CNN, @eliehonig says Trump's tweet attacking Yovanovitch is "textbook" witness intimidation. "I've prosecuted witness tampering cases. I've tried witness tampering cases. To me this is right down the middle."https://t.co/oxjV71JFVp — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 15, 2019

Trump Further Stuck by His Statements in a Heated Press Conference

While the pundits spoke, Trump himself stepped to the podium as part of press conference on other issues. Reporters were less than interested in the talking points and speech. Instead, they quickly dug into the day’s events concerning the controversial tweets and Yovanovitch’s testimony. He started to complain about a lack of “due process” in the proceeding and once again repeated a derogatory nickname for Schiff. During the statement, he also used several of the key phrases he has echoed on various tweets about the current hearings as well as those involved.

Asked to respond to ppl who say his tweets this morning attacking Yovanovitch constituted witness tampering, Trump attacks process as "a disgrace." "I'm allowed to speak up," he says. "In the history of our country, there has never been a disgrace like what's going on right now" pic.twitter.com/U99usmEr2Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019

Through a series of exchanges, Trump became visibly annoyed as he told reporter April Ryan to be quiet at one point. She directed several questions concerning the tweets and intimidation. Undeterred by his abrasive statements, Ryan continued to ask for answers. For her part, she was able to get a short answer to one of the day’s most pressing questions.

Trump then went after the media with a barrage of attacks against them. He cited the low poll numbers against them without using any direct facts or information. In the midst of his statements, Trump went into the political affiliations of those reporters both in attendance and in other places. Without evidence, he theorized that most in the media were Democrats.