Redskins Officially Place TE Vernon Davis on IR

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis hasn’t played since Week 4, and according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, won’t take a snap for the rest of the season. On Friday, the Redskins officially placed the veteran on injured reserve.

Following the team’s Week 10 bye week, Davis was at practice, but in a limited capacity. As his replacement, Washington promoted defensive lineman Ryan Bee from the practice squad. The D.C. native’s season ends with 10 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Davis missed the final two games of the 2018 campaign with a concussion as well.

Davis’ Future in Jeopardy

Davis turns 36 in January and is set to become a free agent in March. Should he remain in Washington, or even in the league, it’s likely Davis will be used as a back-up to a more healthy, perhaps younger catcher. With the idea of keeping rookie Dwayne Haskins for the long run, it might inspire owner Dan Snyder and interim head coach Bill Callahan to perform a team overhaul and offload any players who don’t align with the team’s future or consistently prone to injury.

In the four years he has spent at FedEx Field, it’s safe to say the Davis experience was mutually beneficial. In 2017, he recorded 43 passes for 648 yards and three touchdowns, an acceptable result given that tight end Jordan Reed’s season ended in October due to a concussion as well.

An Impressive Career, Nonetheless

Over the course of his 13-year career in the league, Davis caught 583 passes and scored 63 touchdowns. Currently at number six on the all-time tight end list, Davis has the honor of being the San Francisco 49ers’ all-time leader in receptions with 441, receiving yards with 5,640 and touchdowns with 55 by a tight end. A former star at the University of Maryland, Davis was selected sixth overall by the 49ers in the 2006 NFL Draft and remained with the team for nine years.

After his stint in California came to an end, Davis played half a year with the Denver Broncos in 2015, winning his only Super Bowl ring. He left for Washington that year and over his short, but memorable career in The District, caught 122 passes and scored eight touchdowns.

It’s hard to imagine Davis playing once this season concludes Given his career successes already, he might be inclined to finish his career as is. Nonetheless, it would be devastating for him to hang up his cleats for a final time in this capacity, especially since he could have accomplished so much more for Washington, whose offense currently rank 28th in the league with only 28 receptions caught by a tight end.